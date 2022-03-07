Everything you need to know about the 2022 Ski Flying World Championships – Preview, schedule, and stars to watch

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games may be over but the bumper 2021/2022 men’s ski jumping season continues.

Up next for the high-flyers is the 2022 Ski Flying World Championships set to take place from 10-20 March in Vikersund, Norway for the fifth time in the biennial competition’s history.

In ski flying, the hills used are far bigger than those in Olympic ski jumping resulting in jumps way in excess of 200m. The world record, set by Stefan Kraft in Vikersund in 2017, is a massive 253.5m.

For comparison, distances in the normal hill at Beijing were around 100m with the top athletes going out to 140m on the large hill.

Karl Geiger, who picked up two Olympic bronze medals in China, is the defending individual champion while Norway are the title holders in the team event.

Below, we take a look at the event, schedule, stars to watch and more.

READ: Meet Karl Geiger: ski jumping's serene high-flyer

Karl Geiger celebrates after winning the FIS Ski Flying World Championships 2020 in Planica, Slovenia Picture by 2020 Getty Images

Ski Flying World Championships 2022 – Schedule

All times listed are local CET.

Thursday 10 March

13:15 Official training, two rounds

15:50 Qualification

Friday 11 March

15:30 Trial round

16:30 Individual competition: first and second round

Saturday 12 March

15:30 Trial round

16:30 Individual competition: third and fourth round

Sunday 13 March

16:30 HS240 team competition

Sky Flying World Championships – Stars to watch

Starting where we left off nearly two years ago, the first man to keep an eye on is reigning champion Karl Geiger.

Since winning the title in Planica, Slovenia the 29-year-old German has remained a competitive force on the ski jumping scene.

At the 2021 FIS World Nordic Ski Championships Geiger clinched two golds in the team large hill and mixed team normal hill competitions as well as a silver in the normal hill, bronze in the large hill. In other words, he featured on every podium.

As well as picking up two medals recently in Beijing, the German currently lies second in the 2021/22 World Cup standings – pointing to a consistency that will surely serve him well in Vikersund.

He also has an excellent record in World Cup flying hill events, winning twice at Planica at the end of last season.

Just ahead of Geiger in the standings is Kobayashi Ryoyu who will be looking to improve on previous Ski Flying World Championship showings.

The Japanese was 19th in Planica two years ago and 16th on his event debut at Oberstdorf in 2018.

He has performed well in flying hill events on the World Cup circuit, winning at Vikersund and Planica in 2019 before triumphing again at Planica last season.

And the 25-year-old could scarcely be in better form having soared to gold in the normal hill competition at Beijing 2022 before taking silver in the large hill.

At the turn of the year, he claimed his second Four Hills Tournament title with three wins from four events.

Fellow Japanese Funaki Kazuyoshi is the only man to have previously won the Four Hills, individual Olympic gold and the ski flying world title in the same season back in 1997/98.

READ: Up, up and away: Kobayashi Ryoyu taking off big-time

Kobayashi Ryoyu roars as he wins gold in the men's normal hill competition at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Markus Eisenbichler won bronze two years ago in Planica and finished second and fourth last weekend on Oslo's Holmenkollen.

That came after a disappointing Winter Games with the 30-year-old finishing fifth in the large hill and 31st in the normal hill although he did shine in the men's team competition to lead Germany to bronze.

There were two home victories in Oslo courtesy of Beijing large hill gold medallist Marius Lindvik and Daniel Andre Tande who was ski flying world champion at Oberstdorf 2018.

Tande's win was his first since being placed in an induced coma after a heavy crash on the Planica flying hill 12 months ago.

It was an incredible recovery after he suffered four cerebral haemorrhages, a punctured lung and a badly broken collarbone in the accident.

Fortunately, the 28-year-old escaped long-term brain damage and is back at the top of his sport.

READ: Daniel Andre Tande: Coming back against all odds

Daniel Andre Tande in the trial round at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

While Tande is sure to be in the mix, Lindvik has never finished higher than 10th in a World Cup flying hill event and this will be his competition debut.

Last year's World Cup winner Halvor Egner Granerud has not been nearly as spectacular this season and missed out on the medals in Beijing.

But the Norwegian did win in Lahti last month, and he will aim to go one better than his silver medal from Planica two years ago.

Poland's three-time Olympic gold medallist Kamil Stoch is always a man to watch having won silver behind Tande in 2018.

He is still near the top of his game and led after the first round of Sunday's World Cup contest in Oslo before dropping to 15th thanks to a disappointing second jump.

After helping Austria to team gold in Beijing, Stefan Kraft has kept up his fine form by taking the RAW AIR series of events in early March comprising events in Lillehammer and Oslo.

He also holds the ski flying world record of 253.5m set in the Vikersund World Cup team event in March 2017.

READ: Stefan Kraft: The ski jumper supremo so good there are two of him

2022 Ski Flying World Championships: Teams to watch

Since the first team event in 2004, Norway and Austria have won all eight competitions between with the Norwegians currently 5-3 ahead.

The hosts have won the last three with Tande in the team on all three occasions and Robert Johansson the last two.

They were a disappointing fourth in the men's team event at Beijing 2022, but they will be hoping for a fourth consecutive title in Vikersund.

Austria won gold in Beijing with Jan Hoerl their standout performer in the final, but the 23-year-old has no flying hill pedigree to speak of with Sochi 2014 team silver medallist Michael Hayboeck - who finished fourth two years ago - likely to take part.

With Geiger and Eisenbichler, Germany are not to be underestimated while the Prevc brothers - Peter and Cene - and Anze Lanisek head a strong Slovenia line-up.