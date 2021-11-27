Ski and snowboard cross test events at Beijing 2022 Olympic venue yield first results

Reigning ski cross world champion Sandra Naeslund comfortably claimed gold in the first World Cup of this all-important Olympic Winter Games season, and she did it on what will be the Beijing 2022 Olympic course to boot. The Swede, who won the world title on home snow in Idre in February, took the lead from the start and kept the chasing pack behind to win gold.

Legendary Swiss ski cross athlete, Fanny Smith, replicated her second place to Naeslund at the 2021 World Championship by claiming silver at the Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou. France’s Marielle Berger, who is a two-time Olympian, rounded out the podium in third.

The reigning Olympic Champion, Canada’s Kelsey Serwa, has retired so there will be a new Olympic champion come Beijing 2022. The PyeongChang 2018 silver medalist, Serwa’s compatriot, Brittany Phelan, has just returned from a year out with injury and came a creditable fifth in this race, with Austria’s Katrin Ofner in fourth.

In the men’s event, the PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist, Sergey Ridzik won gold and will be hoping his performance here will bode well for the February Games.

Brady Leman will be pleased with his form as he looks to defend his Olympic title from 2018. The Canadian came second in this race, which will be a fillip ahead of Beijing 2022 after working hard to recover from a knee injury, which took him out for most of last season.

Bastien Midol claimed third and if his form continues in the next few months, the 31-year-old Frenchman could be headed to his first Olympic Winter Games come February.

Great Britain’s Oliver Davies finished 34th.

Snowboard cross qualification results

The snowboard cross qualification rounds at the Secret Garden took place on Friday (26 November) with the finals taking place Sunday (28 November).

In the men’s event, young Canadian Eliot Grondin topped the table with Germany’s Martin Noerl in second. The Italian duo of Omar Visintin and Lorenzo Sommariva came in third and fourth, respectively.

Current world champion Lucas Eguibar had a day to forget with a 24th place finish but will look to do better tomorrow on the soon-to-be Olympic course as the top 32 progress to Sunday’s finals.

In the women’s event there’s no surprise with Eva Samkova topping qualification. The Czech Republic athlete not only claimed the snowboard cross overall crystal globe last year but also won bronze at the 2021 World Championship in February. She is also the owner of the Sochi 2014 Olympic gold and PyeongChang 2018 bronze medals.

Samkova’s big rival Italy’s Michela Moioli, the current Olympic champion, finished in fourth and current world champion, Great Britain’s Charlotte Bankes is well in the mix too in third. France’s Chloe Trespeuch Olympic bronze medalist at Sochi 2014 finished in second.

Sunday’s finals look like being explosive not-to-be-missed affairs.