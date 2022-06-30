Nishiya Momiji's 'Roman holiday'

Nishiya Momiji is perfectly happy to let her game do all the talking.

The world might see her as the inaugural women’s street skateboarding champion of the Olympic Games - and the youngest-ever Japanese gold medallist at 13 years, 330 days - but Nishiya doesn’t see herself that way.

She feels like she’s any other 14-year-old from Osaka, who likes to be around her friends, go to Disneyland and watch the latest Harry Potter flick.

Asked in Rome on Tuesday (28 June) if she thinks she'll have fun competing at the World Skate Street Skateboarding Championships, Nishiya laughed, with trademark Osaka sense of humour, "No, probably not".

Asked about the attention she has been receiving since touching down in Italy, Nishiya said, "I don't want too many people watching me. Actually I don't want anyone watching me.

"But it's nice to hear the cheers.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again, skating with everyone".

Remembering Rome

Nishiya won silver at this contest last year when she was still a relative unknown in the Japanese public eye.

She used that result to springboard to Tokyo 2020, where she made history with her gold medal.

The medal also led to a medal of a different colour for Nishiya - she was bestowed the Imperial Purple Ribbon Medal, the country's highest honour for outstanding achievement in the field of arts, sports and sciences.

Rome - which is an Olympic qualifier for Paris 2024 - will be Nishiya's first competition since last December. She was scheduled to compete at the X Games in Japan in April but pulled out of the contest.

Nishiya laments not being able to take part in the first X Games to be held in Japan but was happy for skateboarding that it happened.

"I’m glad we had an opportunity for more people in Japan to know about skateboarding", she said, before boarding her flight to Rome.

"I wasn’t at the X Games so this is my first contest in a long time. I think the competitions overseas, the crowd gets into it more.

"I like it when the crowd gets into it".

And bottom line, that's what it's about for Nishiya - excitement and enjoyment, with her friends. Is Paris on her radar? Sure, of course. But her bar?

"I want to be a skater who everyone thinks is cool".

Enough said.