Siobhan Haughey podiums again in Abu Dhabi

Double Olympic medallist Siobhan Haughey was back on the podium on Sunday (19 December) at the 2021 FINA World short course Swimming Championships (25m).

After taking gold in the 100m and 200m freestyle, the swimmer representing Hong Kong won bronze in the 400m freestyle with China’s Bingjie Li in first and Canada’s Summer McIntosh in second.

Gracenote tweeted that Haughey is the first swimmer to take a medal in the 100m, 200m, and 400m freestyle events at the world championships or Olympic Games since the legendary Ian Thorpe at Athens 2004.

On the opening day of the competition, the 24-year-old became the first swimmer from her country to break a world record when she clocked 1:50.31 in the 200m freestyle.

At Tokyo 2020, the Hong Kong swimming hero claimed Olympic silver in both 100m and 200m freestyle, behind, respectively, Emma McKeon and Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

On Saturday (19 December) she added a second world title in the 100m: "It means so much to me because this is my first short course world championships, so far having two gold medals is just amazing," she told FINA.

Gorbenko keeps writing swimming history for Israel

Elsewhere, Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko secured her second gold medal at the event and set a new Israeli record in the 100-metre individual medley with a time of 57.80 seconds.

Previously the 18-year-old, who at Tokyo 2020 was the first female swimmer from Israel to advance to an Olympic final, became her country's first-ever swimming world gold medallist when she won the 50-metre breaststroke

Brill Gastaldello of France finished in second place with Russia's Maria Kamaneva completing the podium.