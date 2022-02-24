Mirabai Chanu returns to action at Singapore Weightlifting International 2022 - watch live streaming in India

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will return to competitive action for the first time since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022 competition, which starts at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall from Friday.

Mirabai Chanu, who had won a silver medal in the women’s 49kg category at Tokyo 2020, however, will be competing in the higher 55kg division at the Singapore meet.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) requested Mirabai Chanu to move up in the weight division for the Singapore event so that India can have more shots at medals in multiple weight categories at the Commonwealth Games.

In order to qualify for the 55kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Mirabai Chanu will have to finish in the top eight at the Singapore Weightlifting International, which is also the last qualifying event for Birmingham 2022.

The Olympic medallist, however, will move back to the 49kg division by the end of the year.

Overall, 16 Indian weightlifters - nine women and seven men - are set to compete in Singapore.

Jhilli Dalabehera, an Asian Championships gold medallist in 45kg, is expected to move up to the 49kg division in Mirabai Chanu’s stead.

The Singapore weightlifting international competition concludes on February 27.

Where to watch Singapore Weightlifting International 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022 tournament will be available on the Singapore Weightlifting Federation’s official Facebook page. There will be no live telecast of the event in India.

Full schedule of Singapore Weightlifting International 2022

Friday, February 25

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Women - 49kg, 55kg - 8:00 AM IST

Men – 55kg, 61kg - 10:30 AM IST

Women – 59kg - 12:30 PM IST

Saturday, February 26

Men – 67kg, 73kg - 8:00 AM IST

Men – 81kg 10:30 AM IST

Women – 64kg, 71kg, 76kg, 87kg - 1:00 PM IST

Sunday, February 27

Men – 96kg, 109kg, +109kg - 8.00 AM IST