Olympian Srihari Nataraj wins two gold medals at Singapore swimming meet

Tokyo Olympian Srihari Nataraj won the gold medal in the men’s 50m backstroke event at the ongoing Singapore National Swimming Championships 2022 competition in Singapore on Friday.

Srihari Nataraj clocked 25.69 seconds - 1.15 seconds better than second-placed Gabriel Yingxuan Koo of Singapore in the event. The Indian national swimming record in the 50m backstroke is 25.18s achieved by Nataraj last year.

It was 21-year-old Srihari Nataraj’s second medal at the Singapore meet. On Thursday, Srihari Nataraj won the men’s 100m backstroke event with a timing of 55.32s while compatrit Siva Sridhar claimed bronze, clocking 57.58s.

In the women’s 50m backstroke, Suvana Baskar settled for silver in 29.82s after losing to Iona Anderson of Australia, who fetched gold in 28.40s. Tokyo Olympian Maana Patel, who won silver in the women’s 100m backstroke on Thursday, finished 11th in the 50m backstroke with a timing of 30.05s.

Aneesh Gowda won the 200m freestyle in 1:52.47 and claimed silver in the 400m individual medley with the timing of 4:37.18. Gowda had won the 800m freestyle, clocking 8.14.08, on Day 1. Mihir Ambre, meanwhile, had won the 50m butterfly with a personal best timing of 24.66s.

In the 400m freestyle relay, Srihari Nataraj, AS Anand, D Adhithya, Sambhavv Rama Rao combined to win silver in 3:26.82. Overall, India has won a total of 10 medals at the Singapore meet. The competition will conclude on June 26.