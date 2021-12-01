Simone Biles named one of 'People of the Year' for 2021: A champion for mental health

Seven-time Olympic artistic gymnastics medallist Simone Biles has been named one of PEOPLE magazine's 'People of the Year' for 2021. The magazine also honoured country music icon Dolly Parton, Sandra Oh and U.S. educators.

The gymnastics superstar was praised by the magazine for becoming "a champion for mental health as she grappled with the intense pressure of competing on the Olympic stage this past summer in Tokyo."

Heading into this summer's Games, Biles was the favourite to win as many as five gold medals, but the 25-time World championships medallist made an impact for an entirely different reason.

Biles withdrew from the women's team final, later explaining she was dealing with a mental health issue that gymnasts call the 'twisties,' where a athlete's mind and body fall out of sync. Her decision to step away from competition sparked a global conversation about mental health and sports.

"Now [people] view me as human, which makes me so happy," Biles told PEOPLE. "I fought hard. I survived. I'm proud of myself."

In Tokyo, Biles won a team silver medal and a balance beam bronze. She won team, all-around, vault and floor exercise gold and a balance beam bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Following the Tokyo Games, Biles headlined a 32-city U.S. arena tour that wrapped early last month. The show featured messages around mental health, aimed at the young gymnasts in the audience.

The 24-year-old has yet to make a decision regarding her future in competitive gymnastics, leaving the door open after she takes a year off.

“Right now, I'm trying to take it one step at a time. I really feel like I haven't fully got to process Tokyo yet. So, once I fully understand and process that, I'm sure it'll lead me towards which direction I want to go towards,” she told Olympics.com in late September.

“In the back of my head, it's like, ‘Yeah, I'm going to do it’ but then my body and everything else tells me no,” she continued. “I have to gauge it. I'm not sure yet.”

Parton was honoured for her charitable contributions, including a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University that was used to fund research into Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, while Oh's efforts to speak out against violence toward Asian Americans caught PEOPLE's attention. Finally, PEOPLE chose to spotlight U.S. educators who have been dealing with teaching through the past two years of uncertainty.