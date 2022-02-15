Simone Biles announces engagement to Jonathan Owens

Forget the gold, silver and bronze, seven-time Olympic artistic gymnastics medallist Simone Biles will be sporting new bling - an engagement ring.

The 24-year-old announced her engagement to Jonathan Owens, who plays American football for the NFL's Houston Texans, Tuesday (15 February) in an Instagram post.

"THE EASIEST YES," wrote Biles. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎"

"Ready for forever with you," Owens responded in the comments.

The couple met in March 2020, and the two have been attached ever since with Owens making several appearances at competitions in 2021 to support Biles.

“He would say I slid into his DMs,” Biles said according to the Wall Street Journal. “I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi. And then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”