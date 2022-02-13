Siblings Izzy and Zoe Atkin set for realisation of childhood dream

“Can’t wait to live out my dream with u,” enthused 19-year-old Zoe Atkin in the comments section of an Instagram post uploaded by her sister, Izzy, 23, on 6 February, two days into the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

The American-born siblings had both been selected to compete for Team GB courtesy of their British father, in freestyle skiing – big air and slopestyle for Izzy and halfpipe for Zoe – and Atkin the elder had posted a video update of her past few months. Hardly the best preparation, Izzy had broken her pelvis just seven weeks before the Games, so had only just made it to the People’s Republic of China at all.

The PyeongChang 2018 slopestyle bronze medallist, who was also the first Brit to stand on the podium at the Olympics, World Championships, World Cup and X Games, was keen for her younger sibling to join her at an Olympic Winter Games, a dream for the pair since they were little. But she must have imagined it as more of a nurturing role toward her younger sibling, showing her the ropes, rather than head down and focusing on her race to fitness.

"I know my Olympic dream is going to look a little different this time around,” said Izzy on her post, “but given where I was less than a month ago I will be stoked to even be able to ski in Beijing.

"All the doctors said my timeline would be impossibly ambitious but I’ve been giving rehab everything I’ve got (and every supplement you can buy for bone health) and I’m so proud to be back on my skis six weeks later."

Sadly, not only did Izzy have to withdraw from the big air event, which took place early in the schedule, by 11 Feburary, the day before she was due to take part in the qualifiers for slopestyle, the race to fitness was lost. Izzy would not be competing at Beijing 2022.

"Just when I think I'm doing ok life throws me another curveball," a disappointed Izzy posted on Instagram citing an unexpected medical setback for her withdrawal. "I'm devastated I won't be able to ski at this Olympics that I've worked so hard to be ready for, but it's important I prioritize my health."

Not only that, it will be back to the supportive role for her sibling, which she likely originally envisaged. "Regardless, I'm so excited to watch all my friends get after it... and proudly cheer on my sister Zoe from the bottom of the pipe."

Flying solo

Zoe, meanwhile, despite suffering a concussion in November, is fit and raring to go. Recent results include a 2021 world championship bronze medal in Aspen, Colorado, but success also came early with a win in a World Cup halfpipe competition aged just 16.

So there’s a chance Zoe could emulate her sister and claim an Olympic podium position, but however she does, she’ll be forever grateful to her older sibling, and “her inspiration”, for paving the way to her own Olympic participation.

A family affair

The pair grew up in the United States, moving to Park City, Utah so they could attend the Winter Sports School.

Winnie Atkin, the sibling’s mother said that her daughters, “started skiing between my husband’s knees aged two or three. They loved it straight away and it was clear they wanted to do more even at that age. We couldn't really stop them after that even if we wanted to".

Living quite the freestyle life, surfing in California, wakeboarding on lakes, and hiking in the nearby High Uintas Wilderness, it was skiing that grabbed their attention, Izzy taking up the sport first with Zoe wanting to emulate her older sibling.

"Izzy went into competing in freestyle earlier than I did and I always looked up to her and was always so impressed by everything she did. I followed her into it, wanting to be like her too," Zoe told newschainonline.com in 2019.

Family ties

The Atkin family household will be slightly more relaxed in at least one event of the two that they'd circled on their calendars but will still be a hotbed of nerves come Thursday (17 February) when Zoe makes her Olympic debut in the halfpipe qualifiers. She'll be hoping to progress, as the sole GB entrant, to the final on Friday 18 February.

The holy grail of seeing both competing at an Olympic Games has been dashed but the Atkins' sisters dream is still partly realised – being together at an Olympic Games. But one thing’s for sure, as Izzy puts it, they made it to an Olympic Games together and she’ll be "screaming her heart out" for her younger sibling, no matter what.