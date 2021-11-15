Short trackers zip into final stretch with Debrecen stop

The tour stop in Debrecen, Hungary, which runs from 18 to 21 November at the Főnix Hall, is the third of a four-event ISU winter short-track season. It’s also the first on European ice since the tour finished its Asian stretch with an official Olympic test event in Beijing and one more set of races in Nagoya, Japan at the tail end of last month.

Coming out of the Nagoya turn in the winter World Cup calendar, the competition on both the men’s and women’s short track is tight as can be. No one has, of yet, firmly established themselves as the odds-on favourites in this all-important Olympic year, with the Olympic short track events scheduled to run from 5 to 16 February at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

Canada’s Pascal finding a way

The Republic of China’s Ren Ziwei (1.26.297) rebounded from a poor start to the season at the last event in Japan, edging Dutchman Itzhak de Laat to a photo finish win in the men’s marquis 1000m event to put himself in second position in the overall standings heading into an Olympic Games on home ice.

De Laat was right behind the leader, the two separated by less than a second at the finish, and Canada’s Dion Pascal came third in Nagoya with a time of 1:26.554.

"I think that if everything is aligned I am capable of producing good races and I proved that..." Dion said via media release. "At the international level, I have never been very confident in individual races, but now I've seen what I am capable of. I worked on my weak points over the past two years and that is showing."

Team USA’s Olympic hopeful Brandon Kim was just off the podium positions in Nagoya, finishing fourth — a position on which he hopes to improve heading into the third stop of the 2021/22 season.

The Nagoya toppers on the men’s side will all be looking to extend their winning ways. The 2018 Olympic veteran from Republic of Korea, Hwang Dae-heon, won out in the men’s 500m, while the Italian two-time Olympian Yuri Confortola was tops in the 1500m and Canada, led by Steven Dubois and Pascal, were dominant in the 5000m relay.

"Before the races, we tell ourselves that we’re going to win," Canadian Dubois told members of the media heading into the Hungary stop. "That's our objective for the year in the relay — aim for the gold and see what happens."

USA’s Santos on song

The women’s side of the 1000m competition is also close heading into the Hungary stop. The USA's Kristen Santos snagged gold in Nagoya (1:30.013), edging all-around season leader Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands by 0.064 seconds.

“I’ve definitely learned how to calm myself down going into a race, how to focus on myself and give myself positive talk,” Santos, aiming for a podium finish in Beijing, told TeamUSA.org before the winter season got started. “It feels really good to come back here [Nagoya] and win gold."

Dutch woman Xandra Velzeboer finished third in the Nagoya 1000m standings and the top trio will be keen to keep up the form in Debrecen this week.

Schulting sits, currently, at the top of the table with 18,000 points after winning the Beijing test event last month. Santos and Velzeboer occupy second and third on 16,400 and 10,496 points respectively.

Russian women work the 2k relay

Russians Ekaterina Efremenkova, Semen Elistratov, Sofia Prosvirnova and Pavel Sitnikov are keen to repeat the form they showed in Nagoya by winning the mixed 2000m relay in 2:43.202 to prevent People's Republic of China (who remain top of the standings) from winning a second consecutive World Cup gold.

Nagoya women’s winners also include: Arianna Fontana of Italy in the 500m and the Dutch women, aided by Schulting and Velzeboer, in the women's 3,000m where Korea Republic and Italy came finished second and third respectively.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic short track competition consists of four events in the men’s and women’s (500, 1000, 1500 and 3000m) plus one mixed event (2000m relay).