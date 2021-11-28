Short track World Cup sees double gold for People's Republic of China

Double gold for People’s Republic of China’s Wu Dajing and Ren Ziwei at the short track speed skating World Cup in Dordrecht, the Netherlands on Saturday (27 November) bodes well for the nation hosting the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in February.

Wu won gold in the men’s 500m after leading for the entire race. Steven Dubois (CAN) took the silver, while Konstantin Ivliev (RUS) claimed his first individual World Cup medal with bronze. Shaolin Sandor Liu (HUN) finished fourth after crashing with a lap to go.

Ren won gold in the 1500m but it was the host nation’s Sjinkie Knegt who provided the feel-good moment of the day, winning silver in the event after recovering from two potentially career-ending injuries – a crushed leg and burns – in 2018-19. Jang Hyuk Park (KOR) finished third.

The home side’s superstar Suzanne Schulting – who won all three individual distances at the Debrecen World Cup last week – was given a rude awakening in the women’s events this time around.

Canada's Kim Boutin and Republic of Korea's Lee Yubin claimed the two gold medals in the 500m and 1500m, respectively. Schulting instead ended the day with one bronze medal – in the 1500m – from two finals.

Canada’s Courtney Sarault claimed silver in the 1500m while the other medal winners in the 500m were Arianna Fontana of Italy who won silver and Elena Seregina (RUS), the bronze.

*More to come on Sunday (28 November) with the men's and women's individual 1000m and relay finals... *

The ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series consists of four events during 2021/22 and they are all qualifying events for Beijing 2022.