ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating 2021: Akash Aradhya looks to end on a high at Dordrecht - watch live

India’s Akash Aradhya will look to end the year on a high at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup Short Track Speed Skating, which begins Thursday in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

Akash Aradhya will be competing in the men’s 500m and 1000m categories.

The Dordrecht event is the fourth and final one of the 2021 World Cup series, with each tournament acting as qualifiers for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. A short track speed skater’s three best results will count towards qualification for the marquee event.

Akash Aradhya has been unable to progress beyond the first round - the preliminaries - in each of the last three World Cup series, held in Beijing, Nagoya and Debrecen.

His chances of qualifying for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics may not be high but Akash Aradhya will hope to advance through to the heats and beyond in at least one category.

Hungary’s Liu Shaolin Sandor - who has won two of the three 2021 World Cup series 500m titles so far - will be the favourite in that category while South Korea’s Hwang Dae-heon - also a two-time champion in the 1000m - will be another title favourite.

ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating Dordrecht 2021 India schedule and live start times

All timings are Indian Standard Time (IST)

Thursday, November 25

Preliminaries, heats, quarter-finals, semi-finals: 500m - starting 2:00 PM IST

Friday, November 26

Preliminaries, heats, quarter-finals, semi-finals: 500m and 1000m - starting 2:00 PM IST

Saturday, November 27

Men’s 500m final (if Akash Aradhya qualifies) - starts 5:45 PM IST

Sunday, November 28

Men’s 1000m final (if Akash Aradhya qualifies) - starts 5:50 PM IST

Where to watch the World Cup Short Track Speed Skating Dordrecht 2021 live in India?

Live streaming of the World Cup Short Track Speed Skating Dordrecht 2021 will be available from November 27 on the official YouTube channel of Skating ISU.