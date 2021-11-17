ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating, Debrecen: India’s Akash Aradhya in fray - watch live

India’s Akash Aradhya will be competing at the November 18-21 International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Debrecen, Hungary.

Akash Aradhya will be racing in the individual men’s 500m and 1000m categories. There are five rounds in each category - preliminaries, heats, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final.

Skaters will do 4.5 laps around the rink in the 500m race and nine laps in the 1000m race.

In each round, short track speed skaters will be divided into groups of four or five each, with the top-two in each group and a specific number of third-fastest across groups progressing to the next round.

The number of third-fastest skaters varies with each event - it depends on the number of entries per category.

The Debrecen event is the third in the 2021 Short Track Speed Skating World Cup series. The first two were held in Beijing, China and Nagoya, Japan and the fourth will be held in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

All four World Cup tournaments serve as qualifiers for the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, with each individual skater’s three best results finally counting.

Akash Aradhya has not been able to get past the preliminary stages in either the 500m or 1000m in the two earlier World Cup series, so his chances of qualifying for the Winter Olympics 2022 are negligible.

ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating Debrecen 2021 India schedule and live start times

All timings are India Standard Time (IST)

Thursday, November 18

Preliminaries, heats, quarter-finals, semi-finals: 500m and 1000m - starting 12:30 PM IST

Friday, November 19

Preliminaries, heats, quarter-finals, semi-finals: 500m and 1000m - starting 12:30 PM IST

Saturday, November 20

Men’s 500m final (if Akash Aradhya qualifies) - starts 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, November 21

Men’s 1000m final (if Akash Aradhya qualifies) - starts 6:30 PM IST

Where to watch the World Cup Short Track Speed Skating Debrecen 2021 live in India?

Live streaming of the World Cup Short Track Speed Skating Debrecen 2021 will be available on the official YouTube channel of Skating ISU.