ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating, Debrecen: India’s Akash Aradhya out in 500m

India’s Akash Aradhya was eliminated in the preliminary round of the men’s individual 500m race at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Debrecen, Hungary on Thursday.

Akash Aradhya finished fifth and last in group seven of the preliminary round with a timing of 43.670 seconds.

Only the top two in each group and six third-fastest skaters across groups progress to the next round - the heats.

The Russian Olympic Committee’s Daniil Eibog won the group with Frenchman Quentin Fercoq in second.

Akash Aradhya had a slow start and could not keep up the pace with the front three but was still ahead of his nearest competitor, Singapore’s Trevor Xu Xuan Tan.

The Indian short track speed skater kept ahead for four laps but Xu Xuan Tan edged ahead in the last half lap and finished 0.021 seconds ahead of Akash Aradhya.

Akash Aradhya has one more event left - the men’s 1000m preliminaries on Friday.

The Debrecen meet is the third of four events in the 2021 Short Track Speed Skating World Cup series.

The four World Cup tournaments serve as qualifiers for the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.