ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating, Debrecen: India’s Akash Aradhya’s campaign ends

India’s Akash Aradhya was eliminated in the preliminary round of the men’s individual 1000m race at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Debrecen, Hungary on Friday.

The Indian short track speed skater finished fifth and last in group 12, clocking 1:33.692 seconds, six seconds off group winner Park Jang Hyuk of South Korea with Hungary’s Shaolin Sandor Liu coming home in second place.

Only the top two in each group and six third-fastest skaters across groups progress to the next round - the heats.

The result brought Akash Aradhya’s campaign to an early close. He had also been knocked out in the preliminary round of the men’s 500m.

In the 1000m, Akash Aradhya had another slow getaway and fell behind the pack early. He kept pace with Furkan Akar and Dominic Andermann initially but could not pick up the pace when required and eventually was four seconds behind Andermann, who ended fourth.

The Debrecen meet is the third of four events in the 2021 Short Track Speed Skating World Cup series. The next World Cup will be held in Dordrecht, the Netherlands on Thursday.

The four World Cup tournaments serve as qualifiers for the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, with a skater’s three-best results counting towards qualification.