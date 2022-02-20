Short Track Speed Skating Women's 1000m Final A - Featuring Suzanne Schulting - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights
Suzanne Schulting won gold by a blade and defended her Olympic title in the event.
Picture by 2022 Getty Images
The Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting defended her Olympic short track speed skating 1000m crown in a thrilling race at the Capital Indoor Stadium, setting a time of 1:28:39 to take gold and to fend off a late challenge from Republic of Korea's Choi Minjeong. She won by the length of an outstretched blade, but she won't care one bit.
