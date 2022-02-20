Short Track Speed Skating Women's 1000m Final A - Featuring Suzanne Schulting - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

The Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting defended her Olympic short track speed skating 1000m crown in a thrilling race at the Capital Indoor Stadium, setting a time of 1:28:39 to take gold and to fend off a late challenge from Republic of Korea's Choi Minjeong. She won by the length of an outstretched blade, but she won't care one bit.

This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).