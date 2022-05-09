ISSF Junior World Cup 2022: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary lead India in Suhl - full schedule

Tokyo Olympians Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will lead a 66-member Indian contingent at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany from May 10 to May 19.

The Suhl meet is the first major event for junior shooters this year. It features events in all three disciplines – pistol, rifle and shotgun.

This will also be the first major tournament for reigning 10m air pistol junior world champion Manu Bhaker, who last competed internationally at the President’s Cup in November. The young shooter had won two gold medals.

At the upcoming event in Germany, the 20-year-old Manu Bhaker will be competing in the 10m and 25m pistol events, individually and with the women’s team.

Meanwhile, Youth Olympic gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary comes on the back of a 10m air pistol gold medal at the senior World Cup in Cairo in March.

The other notable names accompanying Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be 14-year-old junior world champion Naamya Kapoor, upcoming teen shooters Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anish Bhanwala.

The 17-year-old Esha Singh had clinched the 10m air pistol gold at the Cairo World Cup and was also part of the of the gold-winning women’s 25m pistol team along with Rhythm Sangwan.

Twin brothers Udayveer and Vijayveer Sidhu, who had claimed the junior national gold and silver, respectively, last year will also compete in Suhl.

This will be the first assignment for newly-appointed rifle shooting coach Joydeep Karmakar, who took over the reins at the beginning of May. He was part of the national camp held in Delhi before the upcoming Junior World Cup.

The Indian contingent in Germany will be accompanied by a 15-member support staff, including coaches, physios and trainers.

ISSF Junior World Cup 2022, Suhl: Schedule for medal matches and live India start times

All times are India Standard Time (IST)

Wednesday, May 11

Final stage 1 10m air rifle men - 12:30 PM IST

Final stage 2 10m air rifle men medal match - 12:50 PM IST

Final stage 1 10m air rifle women - 2:45 PM IST

Final stage 2 10m air rifle women medal match - 3:15 PM IST

Final stage 1 10m air pistol men - 8:30 PM IST

Final stage 2 10m air pistol men medal match - 8:50 PM IST

Final stage 1 10m air pistol women - 9:45 PM IST

Final stage 2 10m air pistol women medal match - 10:05 PM IST

Thursday, May 12

Bronze medal match 10m air rifle mixed team - 2:30 PM IST

Gold medal match 10m air rifle mixed team - 4:15 PM IST

Bronze medal match 10m air pistol mixed team - 5:30 PM IST

Gold medal match 10m air pistol mixed team - 6:00 PM IST

Final stage 1 trap women - 7:15 PM IST

Final stage 2 trap women - 7:45 PM IST

Final trap women medal match - 8:20 PM IST

Final stage 1 trap men - 9:00 PM IST

Final stage 2 trap men - 9:30 PM IST

Final trap men medal match - 10:05 PM IST

Friday, May 13

Bronze medal match air rifle team men - 1:30 PM IST

Gold medal match air rifle team men - 2:00 PM IST

Bronze medal match air pistol team women - 3:00 PM IST

Gold medal match air pistol team women - 3:30 PM IST

Bronze medal match air rifle team women - 4:00 PM IST

Gold medal match air rifle team women - 4:30 PM IST

Bronze medal match air pistol team men - 5:45 PM IST

Gold medal match air pistol team men - 6:15 PMIST

Saturday, May 14

Bronze medal match trap mixed team - 7:30 PM IST

Gold medal match trap mixed team - 8:00 PM IST

Sunday, May 15

Final stage 1 50m rifle 3 positions men - 12:30 PM IST

Final stage 2 50m rifle 3 positions men medal match - 12:45 PM IST

Final stage 1 25m pistol women part 1 - 2:45 PM IST

Final stage 1 25m pistol women part 2 - 4:15 PM IST

Final stage 2 25m pistol women - 3:45 PM IST

Final stage 1 50m rifle 3 positions women - 7:30 PM IST

Final stage 2 50m rifle 3 positions women medal match - 8:15 PM IST

Monday, May 16

Bronze medal match 50m 3 positions men -3:30 PM IST

Gold medal match 50m 3 positions men - 4:00 PM IST

Final stage 1 25m rapid fire pistol part 1 - 6:15 PM IST

Final stage 1 25m rapid fire pistol part 2 - 6:35 PM IST

Final stage 2 25m rapid fire pistol medal match - 7:05 PM IST

Bronze medal match 50m rifle 3 positions team men - 8:30 PM IST

Gold medal match 50m rifle 3 positions team men - 9:00 PM IST

Tuesday, May 17

Bronze medal match 25m pistol team women - 1:30 PM IST

Gold medal match 25m pistol team women - 2:00 PM IST

Bronze medal match 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team - 3:30 PM IST

Gold medal match 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team - 3:30 PM IST

Final stage 1 skeet women part 1 - 7:15 PM IST

Final stage 1 skeet women part 2 - 7:45 PM IST

Final stage 2 skeet women medal match - 8:20 PM IST

Final stage 1 skeet men part 1 - 9:00 PM IST

Final stage 1 skeet men part 2 - 9:30 PM IST

Final stage 2 skeet men medal match - 10:05 PM IST

Wednesday, May 18

Bronze medal match 25m rapid fire pistol team men - 12:00 PM IST

Gold medal match 25m rapid fire pistol team men - 12:30 PM IST

Bronze medal match 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team - 4:45 PMIST

Gold medal match 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team - 5:15 PM IST

Bronze medal match skeet team women - 7:15 PM IST IST

Gold medal match skeet team women - 7:45 PM IST

Bronze medal match skeet team men - 8:30 PM IST

Gold medal match skeet team men - 9:00 PM IST

Thursday, May 19

Bronze medal match 50m rifle prone mixed team - 12:00 PM IST

Gold medal match 50m rifle prone mixed team - 12:30 PM IST

Bronze medal match skeet mixed team - 8:00 PM IST

Gold medal match skeet mixed team - 8:30 PM IST