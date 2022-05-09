ISSF Junior World Cup 2022: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary lead India in Suhl - full schedule

Tokyo Olympians Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will lead a 66-member Indian contingent at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany from May 10 to May 19.
The Suhl meet is the first major event for junior shooters this year. It features events in all three disciplines – pistol, rifle and shotgun.
This will also be the first major tournament for reigning 10m air pistol junior world champion Manu Bhaker, who last competed internationally at the President’s Cup in November. The young shooter had won two gold medals.
At the upcoming event in Germany, the 20-year-old Manu Bhaker will be competing in the 10m and 25m pistol events, individually and with the women’s team.
Meanwhile, Youth Olympic gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary comes on the back of a 10m air pistol gold medal at the senior World Cup in Cairo in March.
The other notable names accompanying Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be 14-year-old junior world champion Naamya Kapoor, upcoming teen shooters Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anish Bhanwala.
The 17-year-old Esha Singh had clinched the 10m air pistol gold at the Cairo World Cup and was also part of the of the gold-winning women’s 25m pistol team along with Rhythm Sangwan.
Twin brothers Udayveer and Vijayveer Sidhu, who had claimed the junior national gold and silver, respectively, last year will also compete in Suhl.
This will be the first assignment for newly-appointed rifle shooting coach Joydeep Karmakar, who took over the reins at the beginning of May. He was part of the national camp held in Delhi before the upcoming Junior World Cup.
The Indian contingent in Germany will be accompanied by a 15-member support staff, including coaches, physios and trainers.
ISSF Junior World Cup 2022, Suhl: Schedule for medal matches and live India start times
All times are India Standard Time (IST)
Wednesday, May 11
Final stage 1 10m air rifle men - 12:30 PM IST
Final stage 2 10m air rifle men medal match - 12:50 PM IST
Final stage 1 10m air rifle women - 2:45 PM IST
Final stage 2 10m air rifle women medal match - 3:15 PM IST
Final stage 1 10m air pistol men - 8:30 PM IST
Final stage 2 10m air pistol men medal match - 8:50 PM IST
Final stage 1 10m air pistol women - 9:45 PM IST
Final stage 2 10m air pistol women medal match - 10:05 PM IST
Thursday, May 12
Bronze medal match 10m air rifle mixed team - 2:30 PM IST
Gold medal match 10m air rifle mixed team - 4:15 PM IST
Bronze medal match 10m air pistol mixed team - 5:30 PM IST
Gold medal match 10m air pistol mixed team - 6:00 PM IST
Final stage 1 trap women - 7:15 PM IST
Final stage 2 trap women - 7:45 PM IST
Final trap women medal match - 8:20 PM IST
Final stage 1 trap men - 9:00 PM IST
Final stage 2 trap men - 9:30 PM IST
Final trap men medal match - 10:05 PM IST
Friday, May 13
Bronze medal match air rifle team men - 1:30 PM IST
Gold medal match air rifle team men - 2:00 PM IST
Bronze medal match air pistol team women - 3:00 PM IST
Gold medal match air pistol team women - 3:30 PM IST
Bronze medal match air rifle team women - 4:00 PM IST
Gold medal match air rifle team women - 4:30 PM IST
Bronze medal match air pistol team men - 5:45 PM IST
Gold medal match air pistol team men - 6:15 PMIST
Saturday, May 14
Bronze medal match trap mixed team - 7:30 PM IST
Gold medal match trap mixed team - 8:00 PM IST
Sunday, May 15
Final stage 1 50m rifle 3 positions men - 12:30 PM IST
Final stage 2 50m rifle 3 positions men medal match - 12:45 PM IST
Final stage 1 25m pistol women part 1 - 2:45 PM IST
Final stage 1 25m pistol women part 2 - 4:15 PM IST
Final stage 2 25m pistol women - 3:45 PM IST
Final stage 1 50m rifle 3 positions women - 7:30 PM IST
Final stage 2 50m rifle 3 positions women medal match - 8:15 PM IST
Monday, May 16
Bronze medal match 50m 3 positions men -3:30 PM IST
Gold medal match 50m 3 positions men - 4:00 PM IST
Final stage 1 25m rapid fire pistol part 1 - 6:15 PM IST
Final stage 1 25m rapid fire pistol part 2 - 6:35 PM IST
Final stage 2 25m rapid fire pistol medal match - 7:05 PM IST
Bronze medal match 50m rifle 3 positions team men - 8:30 PM IST
Gold medal match 50m rifle 3 positions team men - 9:00 PM IST
Tuesday, May 17
Bronze medal match 25m pistol team women - 1:30 PM IST
Gold medal match 25m pistol team women - 2:00 PM IST
Bronze medal match 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team - 3:30 PM IST
Gold medal match 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team - 3:30 PM IST
Final stage 1 skeet women part 1 - 7:15 PM IST
Final stage 1 skeet women part 2 - 7:45 PM IST
Final stage 2 skeet women medal match - 8:20 PM IST
Final stage 1 skeet men part 1 - 9:00 PM IST
Final stage 1 skeet men part 2 - 9:30 PM IST
Final stage 2 skeet men medal match - 10:05 PM IST
Wednesday, May 18
Bronze medal match 25m rapid fire pistol team men - 12:00 PM IST
Gold medal match 25m rapid fire pistol team men - 12:30 PM IST
Bronze medal match 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team - 4:45 PMIST
Gold medal match 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team - 5:15 PM IST
Bronze medal match skeet team women - 7:15 PM IST IST
Gold medal match skeet team women - 7:45 PM IST
Bronze medal match skeet team men - 8:30 PM IST
Gold medal match skeet team men - 9:00 PM IST
Thursday, May 19
Bronze medal match 50m rifle prone mixed team - 12:00 PM IST
Gold medal match 50m rifle prone mixed team - 12:30 PM IST
Bronze medal match skeet mixed team - 8:00 PM IST
Gold medal match skeet mixed team - 8:30 PM IST