ISSF Junior World Cup Suhl: Indian 25m rapid fire pistol men and mixed teams win gold medals

Indian 25m rapid fire pistol men and mixed teams won gold medals at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany on Wednesday.

India’s Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer combined to beat Thailand’s Waster Warakorn Kongklang, Wachiravit Phuangthong and Thanawit Kruawongkaew 17-1 in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event after topping the qualification rounds.

The 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team final, meanwhile, was an all-Indian affair. Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu beat Anish Bhanwala and Tejaswani 17-9 in the final.

Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu also topped the qualification with 569 points while Anish and Tejaswani finished second with 559 points.

Apart from the two gold medals and one silver medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol events on the day, the Indian skeet women team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan beat Germany’s Emilie Bundan, Annabella Ingrid Diana Hettmer and Hannah Middel 6-0 to win the bronze medal.

The Indian women’s skeet team, who scored 194 points in the qualification, missed out on the gold medal match after finishing behind second-placed Great Britain, who scored 195.

Indian shooters now have a total of 32 medals - 13 gold, 14 silver and five bronze medals - and are assured of a first-place finish in the competition. Italy with four golds, one silver and five bronze medals is second on the table.

The ISSF Junior World Cup concludes on Thursday.