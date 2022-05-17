ISSF Junior World Cup Suhl: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan win 25m pistol team gold

Indian pistol shooters Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan outperformed hosts Germany 16-2 in the women’s 25m pistol team final at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl on Tuesday.

The win completed India’s dominance in the women’s pistol events as the country’s shooters clinched all five gold medals on offer in the category.

The Indian women’s pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan reached the gold medal round after finishing second to the German trio of Michaela Boesel, Vanessa Seeger and Mia Fuchs in the second qualification stage. The Indian trio shot 431 while the Germans scored 437 out of a maximum possible 450.

In the final though, India took a firm grip of the match to complete a clinical performance.

Apart from the gold, the Indian 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) mixed team combo of Pankaj Mukheja and Sift Kaur Samra also picked up a silver medal.

In the final, Pankaj Mukheja and Sift Kaur Samra went down 12-16 to Poland’s Michal Chojnowski and Julia Piotrowska.

Pankaj and Sift managed fourth place in the first qualification round and then second in the next round to make it to the gold medal match in the 3P mixed team event.

Pankaj and Sift put up a fight in the final but the Polish pair hung on to win the country’s second gold medal in the competition.

Indian shooters have already won 11 gold, 13 silver and four bronze medals and have ensured a first-place finish on the medals tally. Italy with four golds is second on the table.

The ISSF Junior World Cup ends on Thursday.