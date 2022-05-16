ISSF Junior World Cup Suhl: Sift Kaur Samra wins gold in 50m rifle 3 positions

India’s Sift Kaur Samra won the individual women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event to take India’s gold medal tally to 10 at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany, on Monday.

Sift Kaur Samra beat Norway’s Julie Johannessen 17-9 in the final. India’s Ashi Chouksey also won bronze in the event.

India now has a total of 25 medals - 10 gold, 12 silver and three bronze - and sit atop the medals table. Italy, the next best team, has four gold and three bronze medals.

The Indian men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team, meanwhile, won silver after going down 12-16 to Italy. Shivam Dabas, who also won an individual silver on Sunday, combined with Pankaj Mukheja and Avinash Yadav to first top the qualification with 1315 points.

The Indian team then finished second behind the Italians in the elimination round to set up the gold medal clash.

Later, Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu won a silver and bronze respectively in the individual men’s 25m rapid fire pistol. Anish and Vijayveer made the four-man medal round, but it was France’s Yan Chesnel who picked up gold with 32 hits in the final.

Anish, despite finishing well, shot 28 to settle for silver. Vijayveer finished with 18, ahead of Germany’s Markus Lehner who was fourth with 10.

The ISSF Junior World Cup will conclude on Thursday.