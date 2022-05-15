ISSF Junior World Cup Suhl: Indian women shooters sweep medals in 25m pistol

Indian shooters Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker and Naamaa Kapoor clean-swept the women’s 25m pistol competition at ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany, on Sunday.

While Rhythm Sangwan won gold, Manu Bhaker and Naamaa Kapoor won silver and bronze, respectively. The three medals further consolidated India’s lead at the top of the medal tally as India’s tally now stands at 20 medals - nine gold, 10 silver and one bronze.

The Indian trio dominated the field right from the qualification round. Rhythm topped the round with a 588 score while Manu Bhaker was second with 584 and Naamya third with 583.

In the eliminators, Naamya stood first with 12 hits while Rhythm followed her to the medal round with 11 hits. Manu Bhaker topped the second eliminator comfortably with 17 hits as German Michaela Boesl won a shoot-off to become the fourth finalist with nine hits to her name.

Then Naamya ensured an Indian sweep of the medals, taking out the German in a tense three-shot shoot-off after both were tied on 10-hits following four 5-shot series rounds.

Meanwhile, there was a battle at the top, as Manu initially led but Rhythm caught up by the fifth series and surged ahead after the seventh.

The final scoreboard read 31 hits for Rhythm, 26 for Manu, while Naamya finished with 16 hits to her name.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dabas also won India a silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions, going down 15-17 to Italy’s Danilo Sollazzo. The Italian had to survive a shoot-off to win in what was a very close final.

Italy with three gold and bronze medals each are second on the medals tally while Australia and the USA are joint-third with a gold, silver and bronze each. The ISSF Junior World Cup will conclude on Thursday.