ISSF Junior World Cup Suhl: Indian trap teams win two silver medals

The Indian men’s and women’s trap shooting teams picked up two more silver medals at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany late on Friday but failed to clinch any of the mixed trap event medals on Saturday.

India, however, are well clear of the field with eight golds and eight silver medals to their name, while Italy lie second with two golds and three bronze medals to their name. Australia and the USA are joint-third with a gold and silver each.

First, it was the women’s trap trio of Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Bhavya Tripathi who went down 2-6 to the Italian women’s team.

Then Shardul Vihaan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Vivaan Kapoor lost their gold medal encounter against the United States by a narrower margin of 4-6.

These were India’s first two medals from the shotgun discipline at the ISSF Junior World Cup, where the rifle and pistol shooters have already reigned supreme.

In the mixed trap event on Saturday, neither of the two Indian shooting teams competing managed to make it to a medal match.

The pair of Vivaan Kapoor and Bhavya Tripathi shot a 133 to finish eighth in qualifying and missed out on making the cut for the bronze medal match by a single point.

Arya Vansh Tyagi and Sabeera Haris, meanwhile, finished 11th with a score of 132.

The ISSF Junior World Cup concludes on Thursday.