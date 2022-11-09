Shooting XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022: Katelyn Abeln wins title and Paris 2024 quota berth for USA with continental title win

Katelyn Abeln of USA claimed the women’s 25m Standard Pistol (SP) title at the XIII CAT Championships 2022 in Lima, Peru on Wednesday (9 November).

The win secured a shooting quota place for the U.S. at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Abeln won by golden hit in the final, beating Laina Perez of Cuba. Bronze went to Brazil's Ana Souza.

There are five remaining Paris 2024 Games berths on offer in Lima, Peru at the championships for the shooting stars from the Americas.

The 13th Confederacion Americana de Tiro (CAT) Championships feature competition in Pistol, Rifle, Skeet, and Trap.

There are Paris qualification berths available in all the individual disciplines, plus continental titles in individual, team, and mixed events, and places in the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago on offer.

Shooters at the tournament, which is held every four years, include those who recently took part in the International Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships Rifle/Pistol, and World Championships Shotgun, which were also Olympic qualifier events.

When and where are the XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022 taking place?

The XIII CAT Championships are being held at the Las Palmas Shooting Range in Lima, Peru.

This 2022 edition officially began on Friday 4 November 2022, with the competition due to end on Sunday 13 November.

A full schedule is below, including information on the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier finals.

Schedule of qualifying finals for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from the XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022

There are 12 Olympic quota spots for Paris 2024 on offer at the XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022. One spot is available in each of the 12 individual disciplines:

10m Air Pistol (AP) men - Final was on Sunday 6 November 2022 - Won by Brazil. Full report here.

10m Air Pistol (AP) women - Final was on Sunday 6 November 2022 - Won by USA. Full report here.

Shotgun - Skeet Women - Final was on Monday 7 November 2022 - Won by USA. Full report here.

Shotgun - Skeet Men - Final was on Monday 7 November 2022 - Won by USA. Full report here.

10m Air Rifle (AR) men - Final was on Tuesday 8 November 2022 - Won by USA. Full report here.

10m Air Rifle (AR) women - Final was on Tuesday 8 November 2022 - Won by USA. Full report here.

25m Standard Pistol (SP) women - Final was on Wednesday 9 November 2022 - Won by USA.

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) women - Final on Friday 11 November 2022

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) men - Final on Friday 11 November 2022

25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) men - Final on Saturday 12 November 2022

Shotgun - Trap Women - Final on Saturday 12 November 2022

Shotgun - Trap Men - Final on Saturday 12 November 2022

All times are subject to change. Full schedule is available on the ISSF website here.

The event follows the 2022 ISSF World Championship Shotgun in Osijek where Olympic berths were awarded in Skeet and Trap shooting, plus the ISSF World Championships Rifle/Pistol Cairo 2022 where Paris 2024 quota spots were also available. Full details and replay highlights are here.

How to watch the XIII CAT Championships 2022 shooting competitions and Paris 2024 Qualifier finals

Action from across the championships will be televised via the organiser's broadcast partners, with clips also available via the ISSF streaming and YouTube channels.

Full coverage of the Paris 2024 qualifier events will be provided on Olympics.com and the official Olympics apps for mobile and connected TV devices, with replay and highlights clips available. Territorial restrictions may apply.