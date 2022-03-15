Shiffrin skis fastest time in last downhill training run ahead of World Cup finals

Mikaela Shiffrin is dialled in.

The Team USA superstar put in a run of 1:27.39, which was the fastest time in today's (15 March 2022) women's downhill training ahead of the alpine skiing World Cup finals in Courchevel-Meribel in the beautiful French Alps.

Shiffrin has a 56-point lead over last season's overall champion, Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, ahead of four days of racing in downhill, Super-G, slalom and giant slalom as the World Cup season is set for a thrilling climax.

Vlhova was 1.44 seconds behind Shiffrin in ninth after today's training run with a time of 1:28.83.

"The energy is for sure low now,” Shiffrin said during the penultimate leg in Are, Sweden this past weekend. But she added that her skiing was “feeling pretty on point” going into the final races. “It’s pretty typical once the season goes on. Towards the end you start to feel that a little bit.”

Vonn's record within reach

The crystal globe is the top annual prize in alpine skiing as it awards the most consistent skier over a 37-race World Cup season.

Shiffrin could match former USA alpine skier Lindsey Vonn by winning a fourth overall crystal globe this weekend.

The Colorado native has had to overcome adversity after adversity during this World Cup season, though. An overall victory this season would represent her narrowest victory but perhaps her greatest achievement especially following a disappointing Beijing 2022 campaign.

On 25 October 2021 she suffered a serious back injury that delayed her training regimen heading into the Olympic Games. Two months later on 27 December she announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, just 42 days before her first competitive race in Beijing. But after each setback, she rebounded by returning to the podium as the World Cup season continued.

All indicators are she is prepared to bounce back once again and win her first overall crystal globe since 2019.

For the complete standings, click here for the women's table.