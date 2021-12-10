How to watch: Shaun White headlines U.S. Grand Prix Copper Mountain men's halfpipe final 

United States snowboard legend Shaun White has kicked off his Olympic season with a bang after booking a spot in this weekend’s halfpipe finals at the U.S. Grand Prix Olympic qualifying event in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

White scraped through qualifying with fifth-place finishing on the back of a score of 83.00 across two runs. Tomorrow (Saturday December 11) he faces a field stacked with talent including Olympic halfpipe silver medallist from South Korea Ayumu Hirano and 2021 X Games Aspen winner Yuto Totsuka.

After clinching gold at PyeongChang 2018 the 35-year-old has been on a long hiatus away from his sport. The three-time Olympic gold medal winner announced back in October his intentions to push his tally up to four. In order to achieve that feat White must first make the team. A podium finish in Colorado will help his case in booking a ticket to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in People's Republic of China.

Field for men's halfpipe final at US Grand Prix, Copper Mountain:

TOTSUKA Yuto (Japan)

KATAYAMA Raibu (Japan)

JOSEY Chase (USA)

GOLD Taylor (USA)

WHITE Shaun (USA)

HIRANO Ayumu (Japan)

HIRANO Ruka (Japan)

BURGENER Patrick (Switzerland)

HABLUETZEL David (Switzerland)

SCHERRER Jan (Switzerland)

How to watch Shaun White in action at the U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe finals

Shaun White will compete in the snowboard halfpipe finals at the U.S. Grand Prix Copper Mountain on Saturday, December 11 2021.

The FIS Snowboard World Cup event will be broadcast live by NBCSN from 14:00 EDT.

The finals will also be available to stream on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock which is available to Sky and NOW subscribers in the UK and Ireland.

You can find the full broadcast and streaming schedule here.