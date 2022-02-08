Shaun White Beijing 2022 schedule: 9 February, men's snowboard halfpipe qualification runs

On 9 February, USA star Shaun White will compete in the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification runs at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

The Winter Games and Shaun White have been inextricably linked ever since he won gold at Torino 2006. White is competing in his fifth Olympics and is seeking his fourth gold medal in the competition. He will be defending his gold on the slopes of Beijing, which he has confirmed will be his last Olympics. White is a snowboarding icon and holds the record for gold medals in both the X Games and the Olympics. If he wins, he will become only the second Winter Games Olympian to win individual gold medals at four editions, after speedskater Ireen Wüst from the Netherlands.

In the build-up to Beijing 2022, the San Diego-born star finished in third place in a World Cup event in Laax, Switzerland. His podium finish confirmed his place on the USA team for Beijing.

Shaun White schedule, 9 February

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

12:30 - 13:19 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

13:21 - 14:10 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Shaun White compete

