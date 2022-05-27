How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson take on Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League in Eugene

For the first time since last August, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and the once fast-rising star Sha'Carri Richardson will go head-to-head over 100m at the Prefontaine Classic this weekend.

The annual Diamond League athletics meet in the United States takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, this Friday and Saturday (27–28 May) ahead of the World Athletics Championships at the same stadium later this summer.

For both Jamaica's Thompson-Herah and Richardson, this will be a first Diamond League meet of the season. Thompson-Herah had been due to make her season debut last weekend in Birmingham, but withdrew after feeling discomfort in training.

The pair will come up against other huge names in the 100m including the world 200m champ Dina Asher-Smith, Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Shericka Jackson, and others.

Sha'Carri Richardson vs Elaine Thompson-Herah: Recent 100m races

Richardson has barely competed in the 100m since the last Prefontaine Classic in August 2021, when she clocked 11.14 – a time she has not surpassed in three races since. She clocked 11.19 in her last 100m of 2021, before a pair of 11.37 and 11.27 races in Florida last weekend.

While the U.S. sprinter has never quite hit the heights since a suspension imposed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency over a failed marijuana test at the American Olympic trials last year, she remains one of the star names as she works her way back towards the top.

Thompson-Herah, meanwhile, enters this year as a favourite to break Florence Griffith-Joyner's long-standing world record. On her last outing at Hayward Field at last year's Classic, she clocked her personal best 10.54 – the second-best time in history behind Flo-Jo's 10.49.

The Jamaican has clocked three sub-11 times this season already, and will be closely watched this year as she aims to re-write the record books.

Competition begins at the Prefontaine Classic on Friday (27 May) evening with non-Diamond League races in the men's 5000m, women's two-mile, and women's one-hour as some of the world's top endurance runners attempt world records. The men's 5000m will also be a Diamond League race on Saturday.

How to watch the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League 2022

The Diamond League will be streamed live in several countries on the Diamond League YouTube page (territorial restrictions apply).

Coverage in the United States will be on NBC Sports and Peacock from 4-6pm ET (1–3pm PT) on Saturday, 28 May. Check listings for more details.

In other territories, local rights-holding broadcasters will show either live coverage or highlights of the action.

The list of the Diamond League events scheduled to take place in Eugene is as follows (all times listed in Pacific local time, UTC -7 hours):