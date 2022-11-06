Senegal's Dakar En Jeux festival a roaring success 

If Dakar en Jeux festival is anything to go by, the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) will be nothing short of incredible.

The eight-day festival (October 29 - November 5) celebrated youth with a combination of music, art, culture and sports. Several thousand young people took part in 25 different sporting events in Saly, Diamniadio and Dakar, the three cities that will host sporting events during the YOG Dakar 2026.

Ibrahima Wade, General Coordinator of the Organising Committee for the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games was thrilled with how the event unfolded.

"I must admit that we have exceeded our objectives," Wade said. "We set out to organise a festival that would mobilise youth, sport and culture, and we have gone far beyond that, having shown our capacity to organise, to welcome and to bring together.

"What I take away from this festival is the ability of our youth to rise to the challenge that awaits them. To be up to the challenge of welcoming the world's youth and that's a real reason for satisfaction and pride."

The event gave a small glimpse of what is to come in the future, in what will be a historical event with Africa hosting an Olympic competition for the first time ever.

Rio 2016 taekwondo Olympian Balla Dieye was one of many Senegalese Olympians involved in the festival. He believes Africa is going to truly wow the world with all it has to offer.

"We are four years away from the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026," Dieye told Olympics.com. "If we continue in this dynamic, I think that the whole Senegalese population will become involved in this project. Senegal is a country of sports, a very young and welcoming country. And we think that between now and the Dakar 2026 YOG, we will do something magnificent."

Dakar 2026: Opportunities for Africa

The hosting of the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games is seen as a huge opportunity for the continent.

It's recognised as a milestone in the history of the Olympic Movement.

"It's the first time our country hosts such a competition. It's important for a country like Senegal with a young population. It's a pleasure to welcome all the Olympic sports", said Mouhamed Diop, a two-time Olympian in swimming.

This excitement has already spread over to other African countries.

"Events in Africa will put it (the continent) on the map. And not just only Africa, but also the country Senegal. Senegal is an incredible country with amazing people. It's important for the world to know that things are happening here and to see what's happening here" said Marine Fatoumata Camara, a Malian boxer and Paris 2024 hopeful.

True to Senegal's nickname, Pays de la Teranga, which in the country's native tongue of Wolof means hospitality, the country and its people have its arms open and are looking forward to welcoming the world in Dakar.

Dakar en Jeux 2022 just the beginning

This year's edition of Dakar en Jeux was the inaugural event. It will become an annual festival until YOG Dakar 2026.

A plan is already in place for next year, around the same time. And after the success of the 1st edition, Dakar en Jeux is expected to grow with more competitions, activities and more young people involved from other African countries.

Many hope that continued events will lead to more growth and education about the power of sport.

Senegal basketball journalist and women's sports advocate and entrepreneur Syra Sylla says: "I hope that people will realise that sports can be more than just a tool to be watched, it's also something that can really change lives."

The Dakarois had a small taste of how sport can impact communities over the course of the festival and the Youth Olympic Games will only continue to help promote the power of sport.