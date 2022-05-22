SEA Games in 2022: Men's football final preview - Vietnam v Thailand with schedule and stars to watch

Vietnam face Thailand in the 31st SEA Games football final to keep the title they won at Manila 2019.

Their victory in the Philippines was a first title since 1959 when South Vietnam won it, their recent title the first as a unified nation.

Now they are favourites in the eyes of most watchers and in a country of football fanatics the expectation weighs heavy in the air, and the pressure is on to match the women who retained their title yesterday.

Under legendary South Korean coach Park Hang-seo Vietnam have scaled to new heights and now they want more than anything to win in front of some of the most passionate football fans on the planet.

If you witnessed the scenes at the women's game in and outside the stadium last night, you'll know how much it means.

But Thailand have history on their side: 14-times champions, they've won it more than anyone else and will feel comfortable in the role of underdogs.

Read on for a schedule, preview and who to watch here in Hanoi.

Vietnam's football fans at fever pitch in the Cam Pha stadium. Credit SEA Games 2021.

SEA Games 2021 in 2022 Football final preview: Vietnam - Thailand

The hosts finished top of Group A and defeated Malaysia 1-0 in the semi final, while Thailand topped Group A with three wins and a loss to Malaysia.

Three wins and a draw was a solid group stage campaign for Vietnam, defeating Indonesia 3-0, drawing 0-0 with the Philippines, overcoming a resolute Myanmar 1-0, and finishing up with a comfortable 2-0 over Timor L'Este (East Timor).

Captain Do Hung Dung led from the front in the group stage scoring a couple of important goals, including the winner against Myanmar.

In the semi-final the hero was Linh Nguyen Tien who popped up with an extra-time 111th-minute header to take Vietnam into the final.

Players to watch include attacking midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai, defensive duo Do Duy Manh and Doan Van Hau, 27-year-old Nguyen Cong Phuong and the talented Luong Xuan Truong.

Thailand out to spoil Vietnam's party

The Thais would love nothing more than to douse the local fans' fireworks in tears, and they have the team to do it too.

Thailand topped Group A with three wins and that loss to Malaysia, scoring 12 goals on the way and letting in just two - both to the Malaysians - and with a man sent off.

The 'Fighting Elephants' had two 5-0 wins against Singapore and Cambodia.

Oxford United's 21-year-old Ben Davis has looked good, and Thai-Swedish striker Patrik Gustavsson has also chipped in with a couple of goals.

As has Korawich 'Sun' Tasa, a promising 22-year-old who won the 2015 AFF U-16 Youth Championship with Thailand.

The Elephants also needed extra-time in their semi-final against a very strong Indonesia team, Weerathep Pomphan getting the clincher there.

Expect a tight game between Vietnam and Thailand, two very closely-matched sides, and don't be surprised to see it go to extra-time again.

Indonesia take on Malaysia for the bronze medal earlier in the day in what should be another close contest.

SEA Games 2022 Men's Football final Schedule, venue, date, kick-off time

Venue: Both medal finals will be played at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

22 May

Bronze medal match

Malaysia - Indonesia (4pm kick-off)

Gold medal Final

Vietnam - Thailand (7pm)

SEA Games football final live stream

You'll find the game live streaming on the official event YouTube page, and we'll put it in our Olympics.com live updates too, you can keep up with all the action on the final day of competition there.