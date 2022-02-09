Australian halfpipe sensation Scotty James set for snowboard 'spectacle'

Four-time Olympian Scotty James promised a 'spectacle' ahead of Friday's (11 February) final of the snowboard men's halfpipe at Beijing 2022, where he will be looking to claim the ultimate prize.

The 27-year-old was one of the top riders over his two qualifying rounds, and one senses that he still had a few more tricks up his sleeve at the Genting Snow Park.

The Australian sensation has the pedigree to prove that he is a contender for Olympic gold – a colour that has eluded him since his debut at Vancouver 2010. James won the bronze four years ago at PyeongChang 2018 and has three World Championship gold medals (2015, 2017 and 2019) to further highlight his world-class credentials.

He lay down an early marker on Wednesday (9 February), landing scores of 88.25 and 91.25 to advance to the final in style.

"I was very happy, it was an amazing day, the pipe is fantastic, the weather is great, and it was running really fast," James said.

"I am happy with how I landed my runs, and that was my plan today, so I can be happy that I executed well, and here we are."

A great show

James was just two points shy of leading qualifier Hirano Ayumu of Japan, who scored 93.25 on his best run.

The Australian sensation will once again share the stage with U.S. superstar Shaun White in what is expected to be a battle for the ages. White, seeking a historic fourth Olympic gold medal, was the fourth-best qualifier with a score of 86.25.

"I am excited, we executed well today, and I really look forward to Friday," James said. "I think it is going to be a great show and one of the greatest halfpipe snowboarding spectacles ever. It is exciting, and I am proud to be a part of that."

To give the final stronger Australian flavour, the 16-year-old Valentino Guseli will be making his debut in an Olympic final. The gutsy Guseli looked set for an early exit after a below-par first run but produced the goods on his second for a score of 85.74 to take part in the main event.

Beijing 2022 Olympic schedule in snowboard halfpipe

Friday 11 February 2022

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Final, runs 1-3

