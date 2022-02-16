Scotty James reunited with fiance and family after snowboard halfpipe silver medal in Beijing Winter Games 2022

Scotty James was reunited with his ecstatic fiance Chloe Stroll after returning to Australia following his snowboarding silver medal at Beijing 2022.

The Team Australia athlete was met at Melbourne Airport by Stroll who rushed to embrace him while carrying a banner saying 'Congratulations Scotty' painted in the green and gold of the national flag.

The social media post, which he captioned with a heart emoji, instantly went viral across his homeland.

James won silver in the snowboard halfpipe at Genting Snow Park after Japan's Hirano Ayumu sealed gold with the final run of the competition.

Chloe Stroll and a "world of pressure" for Scotty James

Stroll is a singer whose father Lawrence Stroll is the owner of the Aston Martin Formula 1 racing team, for whom her brother Lance drives.

James asked his girlfriend to marry him in November 2021, and after getting engaged posted a film to social media with Stroll showing her engagement ring to the camera and James saying "hey, we're getting married......... everyone, this is my fiance."

In an interview with Olympics.com on the eve of Beijing 2022, James joked about being immersed in pressure.

“You ask me about pressure – there’s no more pressure than asking Chloe’s dad in particular for her hand in marriage," he said.

“And the other pressure was on the day asking the woman of my dreams to marry me.

“I’ve set myself up well in the world of pressure at the moment.”

James thanks his family for the role they play in success

James began skiing at age one and snowboarding at three with his family in Mount Buller, Victoria, Australia.

His father Phil bought a mini (80 cm) display board from a sports shop in Whistler, Canada, as he could not find another board small enough for him.

James, who began competing at age six, paid tribute to the role parents and family have played in his career.

He told aconsciouscollection.com: "My family have been my rock since the day I set out on the journey.

"There’s been a lot of road blocks to overcome and being an Australian in a sport like snowboarding was a huge battle in itself, to name one.

"People come and go in your career and life, but your family are always there. The unconditional love is why they have played a huge role in my success to date."

On his return to Australia, he posted a picture to social media with his arms around his parents with his silver medal around his mother's neck.

Setting his sights on gold

At age 15, James was the youngest male competitor at Vancouver 2010, and the youngest male athlete from any nation to compete at the Olympic Winter Games in 50 years.

He finished 21st in Halfpipe in Canada and four years later at Sochi 2014, where he was also 16th in Slopestyle before claiming Halfpipe bronze at PyeongChang.

Now James has silver, he intends to compete at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games where his aim is gold to complete a full set of medals.

He said: "Got the bronze (at PyeongChang 2018), got a silver now. There's only one left to get, so that's the plan: to finish off the collection in Italy (at Milan-Cortina 2026). And it's one of my favourite countries.

"I've already started the process but for now I'll enjoy this. I'm still very young, I still have a lot of vision, I'm still driven."