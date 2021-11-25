Scotland's men progress to European Curling Championships semis with clean sheet

Scotland's men continued their stellar showing at the 2021 European Curling Championships in Lillehammer, as they progressed to the semi-finals on Thursday (25 November).

Skip Bruce Mouat, and his team of Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammie McMillan Jr., will head into tomorrow's semi-finals with nine wins from nine, after securing an 8-3 victory over Norway in their final round-robin clash.

The hosts were forced to concede at the conclusion of the eighth end after Mouat delivered a decisive a runback double takeout. That sublime piece of skill handed Scotland three points, making their lead unrecoverable.

Norway finish the overall table standings in fourth and will play the team selected to represent Great Britain at Beijing 2022 tomorrow in the play-offs as first take on fourth.

Reigning champions Sweden meanwhile, finish the tournament's opening stages in second with a record of seven wins and two losses. Their only defeats so far in Lillehammer have come at the hands of Scotland, on the opening day of the tournament, and yesterday against Italy.

Niklas Edin will hope his side learnt their lessons from their game against the Italians as they lock horns again tomorrow in the other semi-final match-up.

The most surprising storyline of the championships so far goes to Olympic and world bronze medallists Switzerland. Peter De Cruz's team failed to qualify for the play-offs after finishing outside of the top four.

Speaking to World Curling after the skip said, "We're a bit disappointed at how things have gone this week. We were expecting to do a bit better. For some reason mentally, we couldn't be sharp enough."

The men's semi-final matches at the European Curling Championships will take place Friday November 26. For the rest of the table standings click here.