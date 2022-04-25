Scotland hand first defeat to Canada and maintain perfect start at World Mixed Curling Championship 2022

Team Scotland handed Canada’s Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant their first defeat at the 2022 mixed doubles curling world championships on Monday (25 April).

Going into the clash the two curling powerhouses both had a clean record from their opening three matches in Geneva, but it was Beijing 2022 Olympic champion for Team GB Eve Muirhead and Olympic silver medallist Bobby Lammie who ultimately came out on top of the crunch day three clash 8-4.

At the end of fifth it was Scotland in front and in control 4-2 thanks to steal but it was a lead that didn’t last after Peterman’s use of the power play enabled her to draw for two and bring things back to level.

Muirhead and Lammie responded by calling their power play and an exceptional final draw by Great Britain’s women’s skip enabled Scotland to score four and regain the lead 8-4.

Canada eventually ran out of stones in the eighth and were forced to concede.

The Scots return to the ice tomorrow to take on the only other undefeated time in Group B, the United States.

Siblings Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton, who both represented Team USA in the men’s and women’s competitions at the Games in China, today saw off Germany 7-3 to join the Scots in going four from four. Canada slip to third, level with Hungary after three wins and one loss.

Meanwhile in Group A, Italy remains firmly in control of the top spot after they banked an 8-3 victory over Denmark.

Mixed doubles Olympic gold medallist Stefania Constantini and new partner Sebastiano Arman will return to the rink later tonight to take on Estonia in a slew of Group A round robin match ups.

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship updated schedule (all time CEST, GMT+2):

Tuesday 26 April - Day four

10:00 - Session 10: HUN v CAN; ENG v USA; CZE v TUR; GER v SCO; ESP v AUS

14:00 - Session 11: NZL v DEN; SWE v ITA; SUI v NOR; EST v FIN; KOR v JPN

18:00 - Session 12: ENG v AUS; CAN v CZE; ESP v GER; TUR v HUN; SCO v USA

Wednesday 27 April

10:00 - Session 13: NOR v EST; KOR v FIN; DEN v JPN; NZL v SWE; ITA v SUI

14:00 - Session 14: GER v TUR; SCO v HUN; AUS v USA; ENG v CAN; CZE v ESP

18:00 - Session 15: JPN v FIN; SUI v NZL; EST v KOR; ITA v NOR; DEN v SWE

Thursday 28 April

10:00 - Session 16: USA v HUN; ESP v ENG; TUR v SCO; CZE v GER; AUS v CAN

14:00 - Session 17: SUI v KOR; EST v DEN; NOR v NZL; SWE v JPN; FIN v ITA

18:00 - Session 18: ESP v SCO; TUR v AUS; GER v ENG; CAN v USA; HUN v CZE

Friday 29 April

09:00 - Qualification Game A2 v B3 and Relegation Games

12:30 - Qualification Game B2 v A3

16:00 - Semi-final B1 v A2/B3

19:30 - Semi-final A1 v B2/A3

Saturday 30 April

10:00 - Bronze Medal Game

14:00 - Gold Medal Game