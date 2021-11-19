Savita Punia to lead India's 18-member squad for 2021 Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Olympian Savita Punia will lead India's 18-member squad for the 2021 Women's Asian Champions Trophy, Hockey India announced on Friday. Experienced defender Deep Grace Ekka, meanwhile, will be her deputy at the continental showpiece event, which will run from December 5 to 12 in Donghae, South Korea.

India had won the title in 2016 and finished runners-up, to South Korea, when the tournament was last held in 2018.

The team includes goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu and defenders Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, who were all part of the Tokyo 2020 squad. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nisha, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, who were also a part of India's historic fourth place finish at Tokyo 2020, will marshal the midfield. Namita Toppo and her Odisha state-mate Lilima Minz are also named in the squad.

Olympian and prolific goal scorer Vandana Katariya and Navneet Kaur will be the key forwards and will have support from Rajwinder Kaur, Mariana Kujur and Sonika.

Vandana Katariya in action. (Courtesy: Hockey India)

Navjot Kaur and youngster Suman Devi Thoudam have been named as alternate players, who will be permitted to play only if there is an injury or someone in the 18-member squad is ruled out of the tournament due to Covid-19.

"Despite some unfortunate injuries and Senior players joining the Junior team for the Junior World Cup in South Africa, I feel we have selected a good team for the upcoming Women's Asian Champions Trophy. This tournament will be a good opportunity for some young new players to get a taste of the highest international level and I’m excited to see if we can implement our training themes consistently," Chief coach Janneke Schopman said.

"I’m sure that expectations are high after our success at the Tokyo Olympics but we all start at zero again. I am confident that we can show our abilities and will be looking for our team to play consistently at a high pace," she added.

The Indian women will begin their campaign on the opening day of the tournament and will battle it out against China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia in the six-team event.

India's opening day encounter is scheduled against Thailand. They will later take on Malaysia (December 6) and defending champions South Korea (December 8). Their next matches against China and Japan are slated on December 9 and 11 respectively.

The summit clash will be held on December 12 between the top-two teams in the pool.