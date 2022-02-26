Sarah Nurse's historic Olympics: A closer look

Team Canada was simply unstoppable in women's ice hockey at Beijing 2022, and Sarah Nurse was their heartbeat.

The 27-year-old scored within eight minutes of Canada’s 3-2 dismantling of the United States in the gold medal game and also had a hand in one of captain Marie-Phillip Poulin’s two goals.

It was a fitting conclusion to a record-breaking Games for Nurse, who set a new Olympic single-tournament points record with five goals and 13 assists in Canada's seven matches.

"It’s everything (winning gold) coming off 2018 and having that silver medal it felt like the weight of the world on our shoulders, and having this gold it is going to feel as light as ever," Nurse said after the final in Beijing.

“Honestly, I don’t have words right now, that was the longest game of hockey I’ve ever played.

“Waking up this morning, we knew that we were going to finish this game with a gold medal if we just stuck to our plan and processes. This is a dream come true."

We take a closer look at just how Nurse helped make that dream come true for Team Canada.

Nurse's history-making Beijing 2022 in numbers

19 - Perhaps the clearest example of Nurse's positive impact on the team was her +19, which is the highest +/' in an Olympic tournament for a forward. The +/- statistic calculates whether a player has been on the ice for more goals scored or against. Nurse broke the previous record by a whole four points (+15, Sari Fisk (Finland) and Jayna Hefford (Canada).

18 - Nurse broke the Olympic single tournaments points record with 18, surpassing Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser's 17 scored at Torino 2006.

14 - She also secured the most even strength points (EV) in Olympic tournament history with 14; Canada's Meghan Agosta and Wickenheiser both held the previous record with 12.

13 - With 13 assists, Nurse broke the previous record of 12 in a single tournament, which was also held by Wickenheiser.

4 - Nurse also recorded the most power play (PP) assists by a Canadian forward in an Olympic tournament with four, edging the previous record of three by, once again, Wickenheiser, and Cherie Piper.

As the cliché goes, records are there to be broken. Whenever that day comes, we will have witnessed a truly spectacular ice hockey athlete. However, no matter when that happens, Nurse's positive impact on the game and what her performances mean for Black women around the world will live long after the next record-breaker.