Olympic champion Sara Hector: 'I really like to be happy'

What a difference an Olympic cycle can make. Four years ago Sara Hector was tenth in the giant slalom at PyeongChang 2018 and had to fight back the tears on Swedish TV.

Fast forward to Beijing 2022 and she was standing top of the giant slalom podium wearing gold.

It was a gruelling GS that saw over a third of the racers record a DNF - including Mikaela Shiffrin - and Hector just managed to hold on by 0.28 seconds after Run 2, having clocked the fastest time on Run 1.

Italy’s Federica Brignone won silver and Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami wore bronze.

"I'm so proud, I can't put it into words," Hector said post race. "I really tried to push it and give it all I got. It's just amazing."

At 29, Hector became the first Swedish woman to win Olympic giant slalom gold since Pernilla Wiberg at Albertville 1992, but her path to Olympic glory was far from easy.

In December 2014 the Swede won her first World Cup event in Austria and was looking forward to many more when injury struck and she spent an entire year off the slopes with reconstructive knee surgery, pain, and rehab.

During that time her mother was diagnosed with ALS - a nervous system disease.

“It’s tough to see someone you love fight that much to be able to do normal things like walk and talk and, sometimes, it makes me very sad,” she told Olympics.com in January.

Hector overcame all of that to win a historic gold medal, and she did it with a smile too.

"I really, really love skiing," she tells Olympics.com after the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, "I think it's so much fun being on the slopes, and this really makes me happy too... attitude is really important if you want to be able to succeed in sports or not."

Sara Hector: "I was so nervous"

When Hector beat double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin in both runs at the Courchevel giant slalom in December 2021, suddenly she became the Olympic favourite.

In China before the race the Swede felt the nerves and the pressure, and it was a lot to deal with.

"I didn't sleep almost anything overnight, I was really nervous," she says, "and I really wanted that lot. I knew what I had planned to do.

"I felt like I wanted to puke all day I was so nervous. But the warm up felt really good, actually, and then I felt like: I know what to do but I was still trying to just keep calm and focussed...

"And then the first run, I felt I had some really nice sections and some sections where maybe I wasn't skiing as good, but some were really, really nice and I knew I was pretty fast.

"It was nice to come in and see that it was a good time and then that it was holding."

That time was 57.56 on Run 1, faster than Austria's Katharina Truppe in second and Brignone third, but anything could happen on Run 2.

"It was a really, really long wait in between the first and the second run," Hector tells it.

"Normally, it's not so long but because of the men's downhill was there, it was extra hours. So it was a hard time in between there and I like I really didn't have any will to eat anything.

"I was having a hard time and then it was dark, but I have a really good team around me. They tried to keep me focussed on the right things."

"And then on the ground, when I crossed the finish line and I saw the green light, first, I was really surprised because it was a tough run, I was fighting a lot.

"It wasn't as good as the first run: the first was much better skiing, I was trying to give all I had and I was really trying to chase it but it was a lot of bad turns too, so it was just amazing to see that it was fast enough."

And how did it feel to realise that you've just won Olympic gold?

"So super, super mega happy, and I cannot really describe that feeling, but just a lot of emotions. And surprised."

"I'm still the same me" - Sara Hector

So has Olympic gold and fame changed her?

"No, no, it hasn't changed me, the only thing that changes is maybe like people coming up to me. More and more people recognise me or congratulate me and like some children around the place where I live.

"They were like, 'oh, we're a little bit late for school' because they saw me and wanted to talk to me. That's maybe not so good (She laughs), but I mean, it's just made it a little bit difference, maybe.

"But a lot of people have been inspired and been coming up to me and they've been really, really happy for my sake. And for sure, that's really nice to feel that.

"For the rest, I'm still the same me and I still really love to go skiing and nothing has changed that."

Sara Hector on her slalom DNF at Beijing 2022: Disappointed, but still smiling

Sweden's golden giant slalomer had just a day's rest between her emotional GS win and the slalom race, but DNFed on Run 2: before a straddled gate led to her disqualification, she had a commanding lead and was on course for a historical double.

"I just got irritated," she says, "but not like upset - I didn't cry. I feel like Petra (Vlhova, who claimed women's slalom gold in Beijing) she's a world winner, she's been skiing so good for so long.

"For sure, I really would have wanted to have the chance to come to the finish and being able to fight for it, so for sure, it's annoying.

"But that's sport and alpine skiing, it happens fast. Sometimes you can't control everything and sometimes it happens."

The Swede says all this while smiling, so what's the key to her happy outlook on life?

"It's always really important, whatever you do to be happy. We're social animals, and it's for sure important to help each other and it's important to feel up basically... to have good friends around you.

"In sports, for sure, it's all about doing your best and being able to develop, and it's not only about winning or losing, it's also about being the best you can and trying to improve as much as you can."

Sara Hector on the friendly atmosphere in the women's tour

"I think it's a really nice atmosphere around the World Cup tour," she continues.

"And it's so many great athletes and so many nice people out there so I feel like it's a really, really nice atmosphere on the World Cup circuit and in alpine skiing.

"There was a doctor there (At Beijing 2022) from the Swedish Olympic Committee and he used to be on other sports... he said he never saw such a sport where people seem to be so friendly and happy for each other.

"I think it says something about our sport that it is a nice culture in alpine skiing and that's really cool. I think people are happy for each other, also across nationalities and not only within."

So for Hector, is happiness a habit?

"I really like to be happy," she laughs. "If I'm not happy, it disturbs me a lot too. So I really like to have fun times and to be happy, and it makes my life...

"I appreciate it much more if I can have fun with the things I do and it's important to me... I really, really love skiing, I think it's so much fun being on the slopes, and this really makes me happy too.

"And for sure, I think attitude is really important if you want to be able to succeed in sports or not. So I think it's important to find out what kind of attitude you need to be the best version of yourself.

"And I think it's important to work with it because it's not coming for free, you also need to put some effort into it."

Sara Hector chasing GS globe: 'It's going to be tough'

With Olympic gold in the bank is it time for Hector to chase the giant slalom World Cup globe?

"Now it's been a long racing break, so I had a little bit too much time to think," she laughs, "so we will see.

"It's a really tough competition. I mean, there's so many good girls and really strong athletes out there, so I would just try to keep focusing on doing my best every day.

"And then we'll see, I mean, I know it's going to be tough. But I would for sure try to ski as fast as I can... try to stay focussed and work.

"Also on the attitud, on the mental side to be prepared. It's really fun and I'll give my very, very best to do it. We will see. It's cool!"