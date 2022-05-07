Santiago Nieva steps down as Indian boxing team’s High Performance Director

Santiago Nieva has stepped down as Indian men’s boxing team’s High Performance Director, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced on Saturday.

The Swede took charge of the Indian national team in 2017. Santiago Nieva’s next assignment will be as the head coach of the Australian national boxing team.

During Santiago Nieva’s five-year-long stint with the Indian national team, India sent their largest-ever boxing contingent to any Olympics after nine pugilists qualified for Tokyo 2020. Lovlina Borgohain also won a bronze medal in the women’s 69kg at the Tokyo Games.

Under Nieva’s guidance, India also won two medals at the 2019 men’s boxing world championships with Amit Panghal clinching a silver and Manish Kaushik a bronze. At the 2021 edition in Belgrade, only Akash Kumar managed to win a bronze medal.

“Goodbye is always difficult but that’s how life works. I have had an amazing five years working along with the Boxing Federation of India and the talented boxers of the nation. I thank BFI for all their support during my time with the Indian team. I believe Indian boxing has great potential and it will continue to grow,” Santiago Nieva said.

“Indian boxing has benefited immensely with Santiago’s presence. He has played an instrumental role in crafting the growth of Indian boxing in the last five years and we thank him for all the efforts and hard work. On behalf of the Indian federation, I personally wish him the best for all the future endeavours,” said BFI president Ajay Singh.

The BFI was reportedly keen on retaining Santiago Nieva’s services till the Paris 2024 Olympics and his departure will come as a big blow for Indian boxing.

Nieva’s departure leaves Indian boxers without any foreign coaches. Women's boxing's high performance director, Italian Raffaele Bergamasco, was released after the Tokyo Olympics.