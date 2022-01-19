‘My knee is hurting, I am not enjoying as much anymore,’ Sania Mirza to quit after current season

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza has decided to quit the sport after this season.

The six-time Grand Slam champion announced her decision after her first-round loss in the women’s doubles at the Australian Open 2022 on Wednesday. Sania Mirza hopes to play at least until the US Open in August-September.

“I have decided this will be my last season. I'm taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to,” Sania Mirza said.

“I still feel I can play well, go deep into tournaments and all that. But beyond this season I don’t see my body do it either. It’s beat,” she added.

Sania Mirza last won a tournament at the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic in September last year. It was her first WTA title in 20 months.

The 35-year-old Sania Mirza is the most successful Indian women’s tennis player, enjoying a remarkable career that lasted close to two decades, filled with dozens of titles, including at all four Grand Slams.

The Indian tennis sensation was the top-ranked women’s doubles player between 2015 and 2017, during which she also won three successive Grand Slam titles.

Sania Mirza had taken a break after giving birth to her son Izhaan in 2018 but made a winning return to the court in 2020 at Hobart. She also became the first Indian woman to compete at four Olympics when she took the court at Tokyo 2020.

“I've worked very hard to come back, get fit, lose weight and try to set a good example for mothers, new mothers to follow their dreams as much as they can,” Sania was quoted as saying by Firstpost.

“I'm putting my three-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account,” Sania pointed out.

“I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older," Sania said after her match at the Australian Open.

"Also for me to find that motivation every day to come out, the energy is not the same anymore,” Sania added. “I've always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process which I'm not sure I'm enjoying as much anymore."

Next up, Sania Mirza is slated to compete in the mixed doubles of the Australian Open 2022 with Rajeev Ram of the USA.