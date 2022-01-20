Australian Open 2022: Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram move into mixed doubles second round

The Indo-American pair of Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram progressed to the second round of the Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles event after beating Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic in Melbourne on Thursday.

The unseeded Sania Mirza- Rajeev Ram, both former Grand Slam champions, won the first-round match 6-3, 7-6(3).

Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram made a confident start, winning the first set 6-3 in 25 minutes. However, the Serbian pair came back strongly and stretched the second set into a tie-breaker.

Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram kept their composure to win the match in straight sets and progressed to the second round. The Indo-American pair will face the winner of the match between Robert Farah-Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Matwe Middelkoop-Ellen Perez.

Earlier, Saina Mirza and Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok had made the first-round exit from the women's doubles event.

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Darija Jurak Schreiber will play against Andrey Golubev from Kazakhstan and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok tomorrow.

In men’s doubles, Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin lost to wild card pair of Christopher Rungkat and Treat Huey 6-3, 6-7(2), 2-6.

There are no Indian tennis players in the singles main draw.