Free skate preview: Sakamoto Kaori eyes maiden world title following Olympic bronze

Sakamoto Kaori is on the cusp of more history.

Just weeks after becoming the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic medal in women's singles figure skating at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 since Asada Mao in 2010, the 22-year-old is seeking her first world title.

The women's free skate is set for Friday night (25 March) at the World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier, France.

It's Asada, again, who Sakamoto is looking to equal: Mao won the world title - Japan's most recent for a female skater - following the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Asada (2008, 2010, 2014), Ando Miki (2007, 2011), Arakawa Shizuka (2004), Sato Yuka (1994) and Ito Midori (1989) are the only Japanese women to have captured gold at a worlds previously.

Sakamoto carries a strong if not insurmountable lead into the free skate: She scored a 80.32 in the short, while Belgium's Loena Hendrickx is second (75.00) and American Mariah Bell sits third (72.55).

While the top three spots are occupied by 20-somethings, teenagers You Young (South Korea, 72.08) and Alysa Liu (USA, 71.91) sit fourth-fifth.

"I topped 80 for the first time today," Sakamoto said after her short. "I nailed my three jumps, felt fast on the ice and I think I skated as well as I possibly could at the moment. I’m really happy with how things turned out."

She added: "Everyone was saying I should win gold here because the Russian skaters here. I wanted to do well, but before coming here I wasn’t in the greatest shape and I was torn by that. But I felt better with each day and this it for the season... [in the] short or long skate. Right now the pressure is off and I’m just doing all that I can do. I’m 100 per cent happy."

Earlier this month, the International Skating Unionannounced that "no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions," including the world championships.

That means the field is without reigning Olympic and world champion Anna Shcherbakova, among other top female skaters.

The women's free skate gets underway from 1800 local time (CET) Friday night.

