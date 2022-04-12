Saina Nehwal to skip badminton trials for Commonwealth and Asian Games

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal will skip the national badminton trials for this year’s big-ticket events like the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. The trials are scheduled in New Delhi from April 15 to 20.

Saina Nehwal, a former world No.1, has written to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) saying she will not participate in the upcoming events, reports PTI.

Missing the national trials will mean that Saina, the reigning champion at the Commonwealth Games, will not be able to defend her title.

The national trials, to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, will be the only tournament to pick teams for this year’s major events which include the Thomas and Uber Cups.

While the Thomas and Uber Cups begin on May 8, the Commonwealth and Asian Games start from July 28 and September 10, respectively.

The national trials will also help in finalising the senior core group probables for the Paris 2024 Olympics simultaneously.

India’s highest-ranked women’s singles player PV Sindhu and men’s singles players Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth secured direct entries in the Indian teams for the major events, courtesy their badminton rankings. They are among the top 15 in the world in their respective categories.

Saina Nehwal, ranked 23 in women’s singles, has been struggling with poor form and a series of injuries of late.

Last year, Saina suffered a groin injury at the Uber Cup final in Denmark which later forced her to withdraw midway in the first-round match at the French Open.

Her comeback at India Open in January also bore no fruit as a half-fit Saina Nehwal lost in straight games to upcoming youngster Malvika Bansod in the second round.

Saina Nehwal also exited in the second rounds at the German Open, the All England Open, and the Swiss Open during the European leg of the BWF World Tour events.