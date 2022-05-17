Two-time European champion Sabrina Filzmoser reaches Everest summit

Four-time Olympic judoka Sabrina Filzmoser has reached another athletic peak: the top of Mount Everest.

The Austrian, who owns two world bronze medals and two European titles in judo, made it to the summit of Mount Everest Monday (16 May) after a nearly two-week hike, according to a report from the International Judo Federation.

"It's hard to imagine what it's like. The roar of avalanches, falling seracs, the omnipresent wind, the cold and the snow," Filzmoser said of the journey. "All of this reminds you that the mountain is a hostile environment in which we human beings are only guests. You have to be very humble here."

Set in the Himalayas, Mount Everest is the highest mountain on Earth with the peak sitting at 8,848m above sea level.

Filzmoser's journey to the top of Everest started months ago, prior to competing at her fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo, as she worked to plan the logistics of the feat.

"I did it! I sat on the top of the world, on Mount Everest, together with my judo belt and my little mascot, which proved to be more than courageous and which were the symbols of our judo values that can travel the world," the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"I can say, “mission accomplished!” Some weeks ago I started at sea level to eventually reach Everest on 16th May. There are so many different emotions going through my mind right now," Filzmoser continued. "It will take time to digest everything but what an adventure!

"I will never ever be able to thank all the people enough, who helped me, supported me, accompanied me throughout this. I had a dream and today I live my dream."