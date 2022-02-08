Ryan Reynolds among celebrities and fans congratulating cancer-survivor Max Parrot on Beijing gold

Max Parrot has inspired a lot of people, and rightly so.

The cancer survivor defied the odds to claim Canada’s first gold of Beijing 2022 in the men's snowboard slopestyle competition, calling it “by far, the biggest run of my entire career."

The 27-year-old's performance on Monday (7 February) made an impact on viewers worldwide, including various celebrities.

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds reacted to an @olympics post on social media, calling Parrot an 'absolute beast' on his Instagram stories.

Parrot's victory came three years after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma – a type of blood cancer. The illness forced him to cease competing so he could undergo 12 rounds of chemotherapy over six months.

“I don’t take anything for granted anymore,” said Parrot after his victory when asked about the impact his battle with cancer has had on his life. “It made me such a better snowboarder, as well. I try to appreciate every day now – the little things in the morning through to my passion of snowboard. I try to smile all day long now, and the results come with that now as well. It’s amazing.”

Also praising Parrot was none other than Canada's 23rd and current prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The Canadian snowboarder paired a technical rail section with a cab 1620, 1440 and 1620 on the jumps to earn a score of 90.96, leaving the home favourite 17-year-old SU Yiming of People’s Republic of China with silver and fellow Canadian Mark McMorris in bronze.

Baseball team Toronto Blue Jays also got in on the action.

Fans across social media were left inspired by Parrot's performance. Here's a selection of some of the stand-out posts.