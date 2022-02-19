Royal family tweets support for Great Britain curlers going for Beijing 2022 gold

'Whether gold or silver,' reads the message from the @RoyalFamily Twitter account, 'your journey to the Olympic final has been fantastic to watch and is a great achievement!'

So it turns out the Queen has also been on the edge of her seat – and getting up early – to watch the GB curling sides as both the men's and women's sides inexorably headed toward the gold medal-winning matches taking place this weekend.

Both teams have now guaranteed at least a gold or silver medal as they've reached the holy-grail match of the tournament.

It is the men who will win Great Britain's first medal of these Games as they take on Sweden on Saturday (19 February) with the women's side taking on Japan on Sunday (20 February), the last day of the Games.

Gold or silver, the Queen will be happy, but the teams will no doubt be hoping they can bring a wider smile to the monarch by bringing home the top prize.