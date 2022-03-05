Romane Miradoli beats resurgent Mikaela Shiffrin to take Lenzerheide World Cup Super-G

The Frenchwoman claimed her first World Cup win ahead of Shiffrin and home favourite Lara Gut-Behrami, as Federica Brignone sealed the Super G crystal globe in front of tennis great Roger Federer.

By Andrew Binner
Alpine Skiing
Romane MIRADOLI
Romane Miradoli sealed a surprise Super-G Alpine Ski World Cup victory at a star-studded Lenzerheide event on Saturday (5 February).

With tennis legend and local resident Roger Federer looking on, the Frenchwoman finished the course in 1.19.87, 0.38 ahead of a resurgent Mikaela Shiffrin in second with local hero Lara Gut-Behrami half a second further back in third.

It was a welcome return to form for USA's double Olympic champion who left what was a difficult Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics without a medal.

Elsewhere, Federica Brignone took sixth place to become the first Italian women to win the Super G overall World Cup title.

Petra Vlhova finished back in ninth, with snowboard Olympic champion Ester Ledecka in 11th.

Miradoli suffered a torn-ACL in Courchevel last season with the 27-year-old having surgery in January 2021 before returning at the beginning of this season.

Her win in Lenzerheide also ended a long wait for France, whose last female Super G World Cup winner was Carole Montillet in 2004.

"It’s crazy, I don’t believe it, I’m so happy!" Miradoli said afterwards. "It was a tough race but I finally made a full run to the finish line! I’m very very happy.

"It was tricky. I knew that I had to push all the way to the finish line as it was a tough race.

"I didn’t feel the speed. I thought I was late on all the gates, I had to push, push, push because I didn’t feel any speed!"

Shiffrin retains the overall World Cup lead, but Vlhova is just 60 points behind in second with seven races to go starting with Sunday's Lenzerheide giant slalom.

