Romane Miradoli - Team France skier climbs rankings in Super-G

Romane Miradoli may not have won a medal at Beijing 2022, but there are definite positives to take out of the experience for the 29-year-old.

The Frenchwoman was 11th in the Super-G on Friday (11 February) behind Switzerland's winner Lara Gut-Behrami.

Miradoli, who appeared in the Original series Cirque Blanc following the French alpine ski team, finished just inside the top 20 in the downhill and Super-G at PyeongChang 2018.

This was her best finish at the Olympic Winter Games, and should give her confidence for the remainder of the World Cup season.

Romane Miradoli on her way to 11th in the Beijing 2022 Super-G Picture by Getty Images

A natural born ‘with skis on her feet’

Ever since she was a young girl, skiing has been the biggest passion for Flaine-born Miradoli.

She developed her speed from an early age and would joke that she was born with ‘a pair of skis on her feet’.

“When I was younger, competing in my first races, I used to finish seven seconds ahead of the other racers, including the boys, which was crazy,” she told FIS Alpine. “That pushed me to keep going.”

Alongside her natural ability and passion for the sport, Miradoli was – and continues to be – a hard worker, and she believes her efforts will one day be rewarded with success.

“I love the snow. I love to train. I love to the physical training. I love everything about my sport. You have to.”

Though her training didn't equate to a podium finish here at Beijing 2022, she will be enthused after climbing eight places in the rankings since PyeongChang 2018.

The need for speed

Miradoli loves quick conditions with her best results coming at Garmisch.

On the last World Cup weekend before Beijing, she was fastest in downhill training before finishing 11th in the race proper and sixth in the Super-G for her best result in three years.

She told France24. "When the weather is nice, with the shade on the whole bottom of the course, you cannot see where you are stepping... and there is speed."

While she is yet to reach the World Cup podium, her positive attitude suggests that she might make it before too long.

She adds, "I’m a girl who loves life so much. Life is too short. It’s important to keep smiling even when things are difficult. I want to learn, to have fun, and to keep smiling."