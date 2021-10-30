Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov knocked out of St. Petersburg Open

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov took the battle to their fourth seeded opponents Hugo Nys-Andrey Golubev but eventually lost 4-6, 6-2, 4-10 in the men's doubles semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open on Saturday.

The pair had earned a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 victory over the Russian pair of Andrey Rublev-Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals.

It was, incidentally, the first time that the veteran Indian tennis player Bopanna had reached the semi-final of a tournament in 2021. His previous best performance was a quarter-final finish at the French Open.

Rohan Bopanna takes the serve

This particular performance might turn out to be a morale booster for Bopanna, who had failed to make the cut for Tokyo 2020. The French Open (mixed doubles) title holder in 2017 is yet to win a tour title this season.

The 41-year-old is currently ranked 45th in doubles while Shapovalov is in the 78th position in doubles. The Canadian though is predominantly a singles player and is ranked No 13 in the world.

The loss, moreover, also meant an end of campaign for the second seeded Shapovalov as he went down 4-6, 3-6 against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the singles quarterfinals.