Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov enter St. Petersburg Open semi-finals

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov battled into the semi-finals of the St.Petersburg Open with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 victory over the Russian pair of Andrey Rublev-Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals.

The Indo-Canadian pair took the first set but the local pair rallied to win the the second set. Bopanna and Shapovalov, however, showed nerves of steel in the match tie-break to enter the next round.

This is the first time in 2021 that Bopanna has reached the semi-final stage at a tournament. His best performance before this week was a quarter-finals finish at the French Open.

The duo will next take on the winners of the match between Andrés Molteni-Santiago González and fourth seeded Hugo Nys-Andrey Golubev.

Rohan Bopanna takes the serve

The veteran Indian tennis player is currently ranked 45th in doubles while Shapovalov is in the 78th position in doubles. The Canadian though is predominantly a singles player and is ranked No 13 in the world.

Shapovalov, seeded second in singles, will take on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinal on Friday.

It has been a tough year for the 41-year-old Bopanna, who failed to make it to Tokyo 2020. He hasn't won a tour title yet and has a win-loss record of 16-23.

The last title Bopanna won was the 2020 Doha Open with Wesley Koolhof.