Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov enter St. Petersburg Open semi-finals

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov battled into the semi-finals of the St.Petersburg Open with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 victory over the Russian pair of Andrey Rublev-Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals.
The Indo-Canadian pair took the first set but the local pair rallied to win the the second set. Bopanna and Shapovalov, however, showed nerves of steel in the match tie-break to enter the next round.
This is the first time in 2021 that Bopanna has reached the semi-final stage at a tournament. His best performance before this week was a quarter-finals finish at the French Open.
The duo will next take on the winners of the match between Andrés Molteni-Santiago González and fourth seeded Hugo Nys-Andrey Golubev.
The veteran Indian tennis player is currently ranked 45th in doubles while Shapovalov is in the 78th position in doubles. The Canadian though is predominantly a singles player and is ranked No 13 in the world.
Shapovalov, seeded second in singles, will take on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinal on Friday.
It has been a tough year for the 41-year-old Bopanna, who failed to make it to Tokyo 2020. He hasn't won a tour title yet and has a win-loss record of 16-23.
The last title Bopanna won was the 2020 Doha Open with Wesley Koolhof.