Natalia Voronina aiming for team pursuit reward

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games have not gone according to plan for ROC speed skater Natalia Voronina.

The world record holder and 2020 world champion over 5000m could only manage sixth in her best event behind Dutchwoman Irene Schouten who won her second gold in the Chinese capital on Thursday (10 February).

Last Saturday, Voronina finished 11th - again behind Schouten - in the 3000m.

She has one chance remaining to add to her 5000m bronze from PyeongChang 2018 with ROC competing in the team pursuit which starts on Saturday.

Even so, the Games have been something of a disappointment for the 27-year-old who told stnmedia.ru: "The main goals of any professional athlete are to win Olympic and world titles."

Voronina sets world record but moves on to new goals

Voronina set a world record of 6:39.02 in taking the 5000m title at the 2020 World Single Distance Championships in Salt Lake City, ending Czech hero Martina Sablikova's incredible run of 10 straight titles from 2007 to 2019.

That mark still stands today with Schouten clocking 6:43.51 in Beijing to break Claudia Pechstein's 20-year-old Olympic record.

Voronina's 2020 triumph ranks as her career highlight, but she was soon setting herself new targets.

She said, "To be honest, I'm not a particularly emotional person. Of course, I was pleased to break the world record and win but this feeling did not stay with me for long.

"I was happy for a while and then switched to other goals and objectives."

Medals galore after 2011 debut

Voronina made her international debut at the 2011 RSU Open Summer Cup in Chelyabinsk where she finished 14th in the 1000m and 32nd over 500m.

She has gone on to be a prolific medallist over longer distances with no fewer than 10 medals at World Championships (one gold, one silver, eight bronze) and three silvers and a bronze at the European Championships.

Her world title in 2020 followed a string of bronze medals which serve to drive her on.

"My legs decided that there was enough bronze: we need to go faster - a world record."

She was the first woman from her country to break the world record since Rimma Zhukova in 1953.

Natalia Voronina during the women's 3000m at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

From a child skating with her mother to training alone

Voronina started skating aged three in Nizhny Novgorod and received her first pair of skates a year later.

She would always go training with her mother - even when in kindergarten - but told sport24.ru, "I have no idols. I never looked up to anyone."

Dedicated and single-minded - she once told mininuniver.ru: "Do not relax in training, you need to work all the time." - she was forced to train alone of PyeongChang 2018 due to limitations placed upon Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Video calls with coach Pawel Abratkiewicz had to suffice although she was invited to train with Sablikova and her Czech teammate Nikola Zdrahalova.

In the end, Voronina took 5000m bronze behind Sablikova and gold medallist Esmee Visser.