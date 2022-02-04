ROC to face Latvia in pre-Beijing 2022 warm-up match

The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are officially getting underway. But there is still time for the ROC men’s ice hockey team to squeeze in a friendly against Latvia on Saturday 5 February before competition begins the following Wednesday.

ROC are gold-medal favourites, while Latvia nabbed one of the last three qualification spots. But this will be an opportunity for ROC to meld their team before they take on the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark in the group stage.

The friendly will take place at one of the two Olympic ice hockey venues, the National Indoor Stadium.

National Hockey League (NHL) players will not be attending Beijing 2022. This has weakened the rosters of a number of teams, but the United States of America and Canada will feel the losses most keenly.

That creates both an opportunity and a pile of pressure for the ROC to repeat their gold medal of PyeongChang 2018. Six players from that team will feature in Beijing.

Forwards Mikhail Grigorenko, Sergei Andronov, Nikita Gusev and defencemen Slava Voynov, Nikita Nesterov and Yegor Yakovlev all featured in the 4-3 overtime win in the gold-medal game against Germany in 2018, with Gusev scoring twice.

ROC will feature a number of players based in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia. They include star forward and possible captain Vadim Shipachyov, formerly of NHL team the Vegas Golden Knights.

Shipachyov is the KHL top scorer. Meanwhile Gusev was named best forward at Beijing 2018, with 12 points (four goals and eight assists) from six games.

Grigorenko, Nesterov and Voynov are among ROC’s other former NHL players.

Olympic fans can expect a muscular ROC team that will give no quarter. Their formidable defence gives their forwards the perfect base to play off.

When can I watch ROC play ice hockey at Beijing 2022?

ROC play Switzerland on Wednesday 9 February at 16:40 (00:40 PST), Denmark on Friday 11 February at 12:10 (20:10 PST on 10 February), and Czech Republic on Saturday 12 February at 21:10 (05:10 PST).

The bronze and gold medal matches take place on Saturday 19 February at 21:10 (05:10 PST) and Sunday 20 February at 12:10 (20:10 PST on 19 February) respectively.